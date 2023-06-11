https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/nearshoring-tesla-ramps-up-efforts-to-build-new-assembly-plant-in-mexico-1111058055.html

Nearshoring? Tesla Ramps Up Efforts to Build New Assembly Plant in Mexico

Nearshoring? Tesla Ramps Up Efforts to Build New Assembly Plant in Mexico

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier said that a Tesla factory would be located in the city Monterrey, which is about a three-hour drive from Texas.

2023-06-11T11:07+0000

2023-06-11T11:07+0000

2023-06-11T11:07+0000

economy

us

mexico

elon musk

andres manuel lopez obrador

tesla

electric vehicles

plant

construction

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111058239_0:190:2966:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_cca983d1d34a377dadb512127d0e0d68.jpg

Tesla official Eugenio Grandio has announced that the company is looking for local suppliers of parts in Mexico as the American electric vehicle (EV) maker prepares to build its first factory in the Latin American country.He told reporters on Sunday that Tesla’s co-founder Elon Musk is ready to cooperate with Mexican firms that can grow with his company.He also referred to “a lot of possibilities where some older [Mexican] suppliers that used to make components for combustion cars will transition to electric.”The Tesla official made it clear that “the table is set” for a transition to EVs in Mexico as the US, Europe and China have implemented regulations, such as limits on selling combustion engine vehicles, or tax credits. He stressed that Latin America “cannot be left behind” and also should mull taking similar steps to foster EV adoption.“These cars are being made, but are not being sold in Mexico. We need to step up our regulation,” Grandio said.This follows Musk earlier confirming that the Austin, Tesla’s Texas-based hub, will build the factory in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, a day after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed an agreement on the plant’s construction in Monterrey.The move is part of the so-called “nearshoring” phenomenon, whereby US companies seek to relocate closer to American consumers and avoid the supply-chain- and cost-related problems they experienced with international shipping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/ford-reveals-ev-drivers-will-be-able-to-access-teslas-12000-us-supercharger-stations-1110617064.html

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

tesla's drive to build plant in mexico, musk's confirmation of tesla's plans to build mexico factory, musk's readiness to cooperate with mexican companies