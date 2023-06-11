https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/ukraines-accession-to-nato-to-be-decided-after-conflict-ends---italian-foreign-minister-1111057912.html

Ukraine's Accession to NATO to be Decided After Conflict Ends - Italian Foreign Minister

Ukraine's Accession to NATO to be Decided After Conflict Ends - Italian Foreign Minister

The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO will be decided after the armed conflict is over, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday.

He noted that this visit would be an occasion to reaffirm the bonds of transatlantic solidarity with the US and the common vision regarding the Ukrainian crisis. Italy hopes that Ukrainian counteroffensive would be a step towards peace, Tajani said. The foreign minister also noted that Italy promoted Ukraine's accession to the EU. Previously, Zelensky office stated that twenty NATO member countries have supported Ukraine's membership in the bloc.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

