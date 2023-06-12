International
A Nation Reborn: Why Russia Day is Celebrated?
A Nation Reborn: Why Russia Day is Celebrated?
June 12 marks Russia Day, one of the country’s most “young” and important national holidays. What is this event all about and why is it celebrated on June 12? Sputnik has answers to these questions.
What is its History?The history of Russia Day dates back to June 12, 1990, when the people's deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) signed a declaration declaring the sovereignty of the Russian Federation.The document underlined that the Russian Constitution became dominant law in the country, among other things.Additionally, it affirmed equal rights for all citizens, political parties and public organizations, also singling out the principle of separation of legislative, executive and judicial powers. These were significant changes to affect Russia's legislature, as they took precedence over the laws of the then-still-existing Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991.How Did Russia Day Emerge?On June 2, 1994, then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin decreed that June 12 should be marked as the Day of Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation.In 1998, Yeltsin renamed the holiday Russia Day, which was officially approved as a national holiday on February 1, 2002, when the provisions of the new Labor Code of the Russian Federation came into force.How is Holiday Marked?The holiday has now become a symbol of national unity of the Russian people and their common responsibility for the future of their country. It is worth recalling that in 2001, Putin touted the Declaration on State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation as a document that heralded the beginning of the country's new history.
A Nation Reborn: Why Russia Day is Celebrated?

June 12 marks Russia Day, one of the country’s “youngest” but most important national holidays. What is it all about and why is it celebrated on June 12? Sputnik has the answers to these questions.

What is its History?

The history of Russia Day dates back to June 12, 1990, when the people's deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) signed a declaration declaring the sovereignty of the Russian Federation.
The document underlined that the Russian Constitution became dominant law in the country, among other things.
Additionally, it affirmed equal rights for all citizens, political parties and public organizations, also singling out the principle of separation of legislative, executive and judicial powers. These were significant changes to affect Russia's legislature, as they took precedence over the laws of the then-still-existing Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991.

How Did Russia Day Emerge?

On June 2, 1994, then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin decreed that June 12 should be marked as the Day of Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation.
In 1998, Yeltsin renamed the holiday Russia Day, which was officially approved as a national holiday on February 1, 2002, when the provisions of the new Labor Code of the Russian Federation came into force.
How is Holiday Marked?

The holiday has now become a symbol of national unity of the Russian people and their common responsibility for the future of their country.

On June 12, festivities traditionally take place all across Russia, including at the Moscow Kremlin, where President Vladimir Putin presents state prize awards to prominent сultural and scientific figures. The celebrations culminate in a grandiose fireworks display on Moscow’s Red Square.

It is worth recalling that in 2001, Putin touted the Declaration on State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation as a document that heralded the beginning of the country’s new history.
“This is the history of a democratic state based on civil liberties and the rule of law. And this state’s main meaning is success, prosperity and well-being of its citizens,” the Russian president stressed.
