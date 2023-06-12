https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/cynical-ukrainian-counteroffensive-takes-horrific-casualties-1111076303.html

'Cynical' Ukrainian Counteroffensive Takes 'Horrific' Casualties

Ukraine's much-hyped counter-offensive has proven a costly debacle so far. But international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda warned that Kiev and its NATO backers may still have some tricks up their sleeves.

The Kiev regime appears to be cynically throwing men and machines against solid Russian defenses — but all mat not be as it seems, a military commentator says.One week into the Ukrainian counteroffensive and the Ukrainian army has already lost thousands of casualties, along with up to 15 of the vaunted German Leopard 2 tanks, 13 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) supplied by the US and five of the French AMX-10 RC light tanks.Security Analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik that Ukraine's military chiefs were to blame for sending their troops into the killing fields.He said the Kiev regime was sending troops forward in NATO-supplied IFVs and armoured personnel carriers (APCs), supported by tanks and artillery — including US-made HIMARS rocket launchers."But they're doing it into echelon to Russian defenses that have been formed over months," Sleboda stressed. "Five layers of defense, trenches, concrete fortifications, pillboxes, bunkers, tank obstacles like dragon's teeth."But he said that most significant was that Russian forces had "created mazes of minefields" which have taken a significant toll on attacking Ukrainian vehicles.He said the Ukrainian plan right now appeared to be based on "hoping to punch a hole in the line somewhere.""And then presumably a very large reserve force, supported by a the majority of the western main battle tanks, will seek to exploit that," Sleboda ventured. "But then even so, to make it even through one line of defense and to face several lines more, each actually progressively more significant than the others, It seems a very bad situation."But the security expert warned against complacency on the Russian side, saying he expected "something more cunning" from the Ukrainian armed forces."Once the waters recede from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, I expect some kind of multiple pronged attack, including amphibious assaults against a lower Kakhovka reservoir towards Energodar and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," he said. "But I would presume that Russia is also prepared to defend that there as well."For more in-depth analysis of the top news events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Fault Lines.

