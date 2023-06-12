https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/debt-crisis-was-bipartisan-excuse-to-cut-social-spending-not-defense-budget-1111088538.html

Debt Crisis Was Bipartisan Excuse to 'Cut Social Spending,' Not Defense Budget

The bipartisan deal to end the stalemate over lifting the government borrowing limit included cuts to social spending but not defense. Dr. Jack Rasmus said both parties are happy to abandon the poor in the name of arming Ukraine.

Democrats and Republicans have used the recent debt ceiling stand-off as a pretext for cutting social spending while inflating the military budget.The latest threat of a US Treasury default due to wrangling over the budget between the Democrat-held White House and Republican-controlled Congress has been averted after House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden struck a deal on limited spending cuts.But economist Dr. Jack Rasmus told Sputnik that poverty alleviation programs were the casualty of that battle, while the Pentagon's budget emerged unscathed and even boosted.But the saga and its outcome was nothing new in Washington DC, the academic pointed out."You go back to Obama in 2011, last time we had this, and the defense spending increase just blew right through. It had no effect. They only cut a trillion dollars out of social programs spending."However, the Democratic leadership will be happy as the final budget deal does nothing to rein in their pet project of arming the Kiev regime for a proxy conflict with Russia."So Democrats got what they wanted, at least the corporate Democrats running the party. And the Republicans got a you know, a big bite of the apple of cutting social spending," he added. "And they're going to get another bite here when it comes later in the year for passing the budget for the next year."For more incisive analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik News show The Critical Hour.

