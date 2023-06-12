https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/ex-italian-prime-minister-silvio-berlusconi-dies-aged-86-in-hospital-in-milan-1111074531.html

Ex-Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Dies Aged 86 in Hospital in Milan

Ex-Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Dies Aged 86 in Hospital in Milan

In early April, Berlusconi was treated for a lung infection, which was reportedly linked to a previously undisclosed case of chronic leukemia.

2023-06-12T08:41+0000

2023-06-12T08:41+0000

2023-06-12T09:57+0000

world

milan

silvio berlusconi

italy

politics

prime minister

hospital

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111074648_0:0:3070:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_fc7775639ae75924cb6353d6ed717ec7.jpg

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi of Italy, who was hospitalized in Milan's San Raffaele hospital for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood condition last week, has died aged 86, an Italian newspaper reported on Monday. Berlusconi was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon, just three weeks after leaving the clinic. The re-hospitalization of the veteran of Italian politics understandably alarmed many supporters and political allies of the ex-prime minister, according to media reports.The bulletin, which was released on Friday by the former prime minister's personal physician Alberto Zangrillo and hematologist Fabio Ciceri, reportedly noted that their patient's condition was stable.The billionaire media tycoon first came to office in 1994 and was at the helm of four of the country’s governments between then and 2011. Berlusconi led the center-right Forza Italia party which went into coalition under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after elections in September 2022, when he was elected to the Senate, Italy's upper house.The media mogul's political career saw him being convicted of tax fraud in late 2012, for which he served a year-long sentence doing part-time community service at a residential home in Milan. His ban on running for office was scrapped in time for the Italian general elections in 2018, when Forza Italia ran in coalition with the League and Brothers of Italy. At the end of the day, Forza Italia fell short of the 40% required to become the ruling party.Apart from tax scheme-related scandals, Berlusconi was involved in trials over his sexual escapades. He was once convicted, but later cleared of charges of having sex with an underage nightclub dancer during one of his so-called “bunga bunga” parties.Berlusconi was married twice and he has been survived by his five children.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220604/italys-berlusconi-dismisses-russias-isolation-calls-liberal-world-order-optical-illusion-1096005201.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220908/berlusconi-says-that-together-with-merkel-he-could-become-mediator-on-ukraine-1100522404.html

milan

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

silvio berlusconi dies, hospitalization of silvio berlusconi , former italian prime minister silvio berlusconi, veteran italian politician