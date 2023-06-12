https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/nato-drills-serve-as-cover-for-less-publicized-actions-like-nord-stream-sabotage-1111068993.html

NATO Drills Serve as Cover for 'Less Publicized Actions' Like Nord Stream Sabotage

NATO Drills Serve as Cover for 'Less Publicized Actions' Like Nord Stream Sabotage

Having already spent months arming the regime in Kiev to the teeth and using it to wage a de-facto proxy war against Russia, NATO now launches in Germany possibly its largest-ever military exercise ever, all the while claiming that this exercise is purely “defensive in nature.”

2023-06-12T09:00+0000

2023-06-12T09:00+0000

2023-06-12T09:00+0000

military

europe

nato

military exercise

karen kwiatkowski

opinion

serie a

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg

On June 12, the Western military bloc that already fans the flames of the Ukrainian conflict by supplying vast quantities of weapons and military hardware to Kiev launches a massive military exercise in Germany that may well become NATO’s biggest drill ever.As US Ret.Lt.Col. Karen Kwiatkowski explained to Sputnik, NATO is a “military alliance of disparate equipment, national procedures, and language,” and thus needs to conduct such exercises in Europe because so far, the bloc’s joint operations have been taking place “outside of Europe proper.”Noting that the exercise will “practice defense (as NATO defines it) and conduct forward eastern operations as a 15 plus member fighting bureaucracy,” Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, also observed that such events may also serve another purpose.When asked why NATO intends to essentially showcase so much military equipment during the exercise, Kwiatkowski suggested that the military bloc has been pushing a propaganda narrative portraying Ukraine as “Europe's last stand against a crazed Russian invader set to sack the cities of western Europe,” and that this display is supposed to show that NATO members have the gear to resist such imagined invasion.According to her, this exercise may be an attempt to “shore up European confidence that the Ukraine proxy war has in fact not depleted their defensive capability.”While Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerharz, commander of Germany’s Air Force, previously described NATO’s exercise as purely “defensive in nature,” the bloc’s leadership “is, and has been for decades, confused about the meaning of the terms ‘defensive’ and ‘promise’,” Kwiatkowski argued.The ex-DOD analyst also lamented that while “aging and declining” Europe would have probably been better off opting for diplomacy and a “repair of relationships,” what we see instead is a “massive waste and risky military behavior on the part of its generals and politicians.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/ukraine-to-receive-action-plan-on-nato-membership-at-vilnius-summit-1111042475.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

air defender 23, nato military exercises, russia-nato relations