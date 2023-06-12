https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/us-house-oversight-chair-says-will-view-additional-fbi-documents-on-possible-biden-crimes-1111089608.html

US House Oversight Chair Says Will View Additional FBI Documents on Possible Biden Crimes

US House Oversight Chair Says Will View Additional FBI Documents on Possible Biden Crimes

US House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said on Monday that he will be granted access to additional FBI documents that contain allegations of potential criminal activity by President Joe Biden in his previous capacity as vice president.

2023-06-12T16:03+0000

2023-06-12T16:03+0000

2023-06-12T16:03+0000

americas

james comer

joe biden

marjorie taylor greene

fbi

burisma

hunter biden

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/12/1097414866_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_86a7a09c7956fc7deb46a12594b71632.jpg

Earlier this month, lawmakers on the Oversight Committee were granted access to an FD-1023 form, which is used by the FBI to record information from confidential human sources, that alleged then-US Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a bribery scheme involving a foreign national. “Now, the FBI has told me there are more 1023 forms. I will be granted access to these additional docs,” Comer said in a statement via Twitter.The document alleges that the president and his son Hunter received a total of $10 million to help end a probe into Ukrainian energy industry holding company Burisma, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said last week. The head of Burisma purportedly told the FBI’s confidential source that the executive retained evidence of the payments to Joe and Hunter Biden, Greene said, characterizing the alleged actions as a “political bribery pay-to-play scheme.” There were two footnotes in the FD-1023 form made accessible to lawmakers that referenced other 1023s, Comer said on Sunday in an interview with Fox News. “There are a lot more of these than what the federal government wants to admit, and the question is, why hasn't the federal government done anything about it?” Comer said. Biden called the allegations of a bribery scheme involving Burisma “a bunch of malarkey,” when asked about the situation on Thursday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/cia-vets-fbi-withholds-damning-evidence-on-bidens-prior-to-presidential-election-again-1110844270.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, hunter biden, burisma, fbi, investigation, bribery scheme