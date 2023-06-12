https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/watch-russia-using-fvp-drones-against-ukrainian-outposts--1111072873.html

Watch Russia Using FVP-Drones Against Ukrainian Outposts

Watch Russia Using FVP-Drones Against Ukrainian Outposts

Russia launched special military operation to protect people of Donbass from aggression of Kiev regime and uses cutting-edge equipment to root out neo-Nazi militants.

2023-06-12T08:31+0000

2023-06-12T08:31+0000

2023-06-12T08:31+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

drone warfare

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111072285_29:0:1659:917_1920x0_80_0_0_6b87aadbb5d6fbcf1967e696b17ac5c3.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of First Person View UAVs destroying Ukrainian strongholds near Donetsk."Operators of Russian Armed Forces units in the South Donetsk Direction uncovered the positions of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with equipped long-term fortifications," the Ministry said in a statement.On this video, you can see the drone aiming at the Ukrainian stronghold and destroying it.Kamikaze drones are a common term for loitering munitions – which are much more intelligent and effective than simple projectiles. This weaponry is designed to loiter – passively and patiently waiting for the target. Loitering munition can be re-targeted or simply ordered to stop mid-flight – the feature that allows them to carry out high-precision strikes and avoid friendly fire.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The Russian Armed Forces used FPV drones (UAV-kamikaze with a first-person view) to destroy strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the DPR The Russian Armed Forces used FPV drones (UAV-kamikaze with a first-person view) to destroy strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the DPR 2023-06-12T08:31+0000 true PT0M19S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russia protecting donbass