Russia launched special military operation to protect people of Donbass from aggression of Kiev regime and uses cutting-edge equipment to root out neo-Nazi militants.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of First Person View UAVs destroying Ukrainian strongholds near Donetsk."Operators of Russian Armed Forces units in the South Donetsk Direction uncovered the positions of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with equipped long-term fortifications," the Ministry said in a statement.On this video, you can see the drone aiming at the Ukrainian stronghold and destroying it.Kamikaze drones are a common term for loitering munitions – which are much more intelligent and effective than simple projectiles. This weaponry is designed to loiter – passively and patiently waiting for the target. Loitering munition can be re-targeted or simply ordered to stop mid-flight – the feature that allows them to carry out high-precision strikes and avoid friendly fire.
Watch Russia Using FVP-Drones Against Ukrainian Outposts
During the special military operation, Russia is using a wide range of equipment, such as loitering munition to achieve successfully strategic goals on the battlefield.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of First Person View UAVs destroying Ukrainian strongholds
near Donetsk.
"Operators of Russian Armed Forces units in the South Donetsk Direction uncovered the positions of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with equipped long-term fortifications," the Ministry said in a statement.
On this video, you can see the drone aiming at the Ukrainian stronghold and destroying it.
Kamikaze drones are a common term for loitering munitions – which are much more intelligent and effective than simple projectiles. This weaponry is designed to loiter
– passively and patiently waiting for the target. Loitering munition can be re-targeted or simply ordered to stop mid-flight – the feature that allows them to carry out high-precision strikes and avoid friendly fire.