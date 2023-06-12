https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/worlds-biggest-firms-struggle-with-brexit-repercussions-1111071676.html

World’s Biggest Firms Struggle With Brexit Repercussions

World’s Biggest Firms Struggle With Brexit Repercussions

The non-profit think tank Tony Blair Institute for Global Change earlier estimated that the post-Brexit investment levels in Britain are more than 30% lower than the pre- referendum trend.

2023-06-12T06:57+0000

2023-06-12T06:57+0000

2023-06-12T06:57+0000

economy

us

united kingdom (uk)

brexit

economy

investment

policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105090/57/1050905777_0:41:1921:1121_1920x0_80_0_0_ed8440bf05793f1a99c1120b2ff8d17f.jpg

Some of the world’s biggest companies, including those based in Britain, have been increasingly concerned over the country’s post-Brexit policy shift, which in particular reflects the UK’s worsening investment climate, a US news network has reported.The news outlet referred to the “political chaos that came with” Brexit to allegedly foster an economic environment that “businesses say is increasingly difficult to work with.”“Inaction and uncertainty have been hallmarks of policy since Britons voted to leave the EU, as five prime ministers cycled through Downing Street’s black door, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson who in 2018 made the infamous proclamation ‘f**k business’,” according to the news network.The outlet also quoted Dan Vahdat, founder of the UK healthcare giant Huma Therapeutics, as saying that his company hasn’t seen “any progress” in Britain for three or four years regarding the investment environment.He was echoed by US pharmaceutical behemoth Eli Lilly & Co. which singled out a “stifling commercial environment” that doesn’t invite investment in Britain. The same tone was struck by Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft Corp., who said the UK regulators’ move to block its acquisition of the Activision Blizzard video game holding company showed that the EU was “better for business.”This followed James Dyson, the Brexit supporting founder of the eponymous maker of advanced vacuum cleaners and fans, recently accusing Downing Street of “scandalous neglect” of the country’s science sector. In a separate development, the UK-Swedish COVID-19 vaccine producer AstraZeneca Plc and the multinational automotive manufacturing corporation Stellantis NV have blamed British government policies for prodding them “to look abroad for factory sites.”Archie Norman, chairman of the UK retailer Marks & Spencer and a former Tory MP, was cited by the outlet as saying that he “doesn’t care whether it’s a growth strategy or competitiveness, there’s got to be a profound point of view as to how Britain is going to compete.”The remarks come after the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change think tank claimed in a report that “three years on, Brexit casts a long shadow over the UK economy.” The think tank specifically revealed that current business investment levels in Britain is at least 31% below the pre-Brexit referendum trend, while in the EU, by contrast, the index is currently 2% above its pre-2016 period.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/uk-authorities-to-introduce-new-model-of-post-brexit-trade-checks-on-eu-goods-reports-say-1109157716.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230131/three-years-on-from-brexit-what-has-changed-in-the-uk-1106849995.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk's post-brexit policy. britain's investment climate, global companie' concerns over uk government's policy shift after brexit