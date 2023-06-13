https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/death-toll-from-flood-after-destruction-of-kakhovka-hpp-rises-to-17---regional-authorities-1111109906.html

Death Toll From Flood After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Rises to 17 - Regional Authorities

Death Toll From Flood After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Rises to 17 - Regional Authorities

The death toll from the flooding in the Kherson Region due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) has increased to 17 people, the head of the regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said on Tuesday.

2023-06-13T11:45+0000

2023-06-13T11:45+0000

2023-06-13T11:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kherson

aleksey alekseyenko

floods

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110950577_0:125:2387:1468_1920x0_80_0_0_788a40d3cf678bb1bc86ec28c590c80e.jpg

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of Nazi sabotage is growing. In the morning, 12 deaths were confirmed in the Golaya Prystan and five in Aleshky," Alekseyenko said on Telegram. Later in the day, acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said on social media that 84 people had been hospitalized and 1,700 people had been placed in temporary shelters since the dam was destroyed. The governor added that a total of 7,200 people had been evacuated in the region due to flooding, including 421 children and 123 people with limited mobility. The upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on the Dnepr River was damaged during the night of June 5-6. It was not completely destroyed, but its collapse caused an uncontrolled spill of water into towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnepr hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/kiev-shelling-places-hosting-people-evacuated-from-kakhovka-hpp-zone---russian-official-1111080176.html

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, destruction of kakhovka hpp, death toll from flood