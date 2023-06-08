https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/putin-controlling-situation-in-kherson-region-after-destruction-of-kakhovka-hpp---kremlin-1111003147.html
Putin Controlling Situation in Kherson Region After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - Kremlin
Putin Controlling Situation in Kherson Region After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is keeping the situation in the Kherson Region under control after the sabotage at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2023-06-08T11:09+0000
2023-06-08T11:09+0000
2023-06-08T11:09+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
russia
kherson
russian defense ministry
attack on novaya kakhovka dam
ammonia plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110952885_0:133:1269:847_1920x0_80_0_0_a2e67e5d412b5408b37661c4e04dcc78.jpg
"He [Putin] keeps the situation in the Kherson Region under control after the sabotage and the explosion of the dam. Yesterday, as you know, he instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations to strengthen its presence there and provide assistance to people and also actively engage in work to eliminate the consequences of this disaster," Peskov told reporters. Putin has not current plans of holding a meeting in the Kherson Region after the sabotage, Peskov added. Emergency teams are selflessly working in the region to deal with the aftermath of the destruction of Kakhovka HPP, even under the conditions of ongoing shelling, the spokesman underscored.Kremlin spokesman also commented the recent explosion at the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, naming it another issue that complicates the extension of the grain deal.On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region, adding that there are casualties among the civilian population."We do not know what kind of destruction there is, we do not know what the Ukrainian side is going to do with this line. But you know that this topic was mentioned as an integral part of the part of the deal that concerned us. Therefore, let's just say, this is another aspect that complicates the situation in terms of prolonging the deal," Peskov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/kakhovka-dam-attack-lines-up-with-wests-scorched-earth-scenario-for-ukraine-1110988270.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/ukraine-blows-up-togliatti-odessa-ammonia-pipeline-in-kharkov-region---moscow-1110978754.html
russia
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110952885_104:0:1233:847_1920x0_80_0_0_d8caa8ac5b83dc48747c758e8188f0d2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, kherson region, he sabotage at the kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (hpp), togliatti-odessa ammonia pipeline
russian president vladimir putin, kherson region, he sabotage at the kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (hpp), togliatti-odessa ammonia pipeline
Putin Controlling Situation in Kherson Region After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - Kremlin
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is keeping the situation in the Kherson Region under control after the sabotage at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"He [Putin] keeps the situation in the Kherson Region
under control after the sabotage and the explosion of the dam. Yesterday, as you know, he instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations
to strengthen its presence there and provide assistance to people and also actively engage in work to eliminate the consequences of this disaster," Peskov told reporters.
Putin has not current plans of holding a meeting in the Kherson Region after the sabotage, Peskov added.
Emergency teams are selflessly working in the region to deal with the aftermath of the destruction of Kakhovka HPP,
even under the conditions of ongoing shelling, the spokesman underscored.
Kremlin spokesman also commented the recent explosion at the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, naming it another issue that complicates the extension of the grain deal.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region, adding that there are casualties among the civilian population.
"We do not know what kind of destruction there is, we do not know what the Ukrainian side is going to do with this line. But you know that this topic was mentioned as an integral part of the part of the deal that concerned us. Therefore, let's just say, this is another aspect that complicates the situation in terms of prolonging the deal," Peskov told reporters.