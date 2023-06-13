https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/diplomats-of-cis-asia-africa-latin-america-attend-reception-in-vienna-on-russia-day-1111100257.html

Diplomats of CIS, Asia, Africa, Latin America Attend Reception in Vienna on Russia Day

The reception at the Russian Embassy in Vienna on the occasion of Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, was attended by more than 50 heads of diplomatic missions from the CIS, Asia, Africa and Latin America, as well as employees of Vienna's international organizations, the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement.

"More than 50 heads of diplomatic missions of the CIS countries, states of Asia, Africa and Latin America, employees of many Vienna international organizations and structures of our compatriots, the business community, culture and public life of Austria" were present, the mission said. Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said the holiday is sacred for Russia's multinational people. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, UAE's news agency reported.According to the report, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also congratulated the Russian leader.Earlier, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory telegram to Putin on the occasion of Russia Day. A message with similar congratulations to the Russian president was also sent by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

