Russia Strikes Ukrainian Army's Reserves in Zaporozhye Region
Russia launched preemptive strikes at the Ukrainian army's reserves with drones and missiles in the Zaporozhye Region overnight as Ukraine continues moving troops to the frontline, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the regional administration, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Missile and drone strikes were launched overnight at the reserves of the Ukrainian armed formations in the direction of Zaporozhye," Rogov said. Ukraine is now moving its reserves to the frontline, but the situation remains under full control of the Russian army, the official said, adding that Russian troops were ready to press forward if needed. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Ukraine had finally launched its much-touted counteroffensive, throwing strategic reserves into the fray. He said that Ukrainian troops had failed to advance. Media reported on Monday, citing a Ukrainian military source, that Ukrainian armed forces were suffering significant losses in armor and personnel in full-frontal fighting along the Orekhovo-Tokmak axis in Zaporozhye.
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Russia launched preemptive strikes at the Ukrainian army's reserves with drones and missiles in the Zaporozhye Region overnight as Ukraine continues moving troops to the frontline, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the regional administration, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Missile and drone strikes were launched overnight at the reserves of the Ukrainian armed formations in the direction of Zaporozhye," Rogov said.
Ukraine is now moving its reserves to the frontline, but the situation remains under full control of the Russian army, the official said, adding that Russian troops were ready to press forward if needed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Ukraine had finally launched its much-touted counteroffensive, throwing strategic reserves
into the fray. He said that Ukrainian troops had failed to advance.
Media reported on Monday, citing a Ukrainian military source, that Ukrainian armed forces were suffering significant losses in armor and personnel in full-frontal fighting along the Orekhovo-Tokmak axis in Zaporozhye.