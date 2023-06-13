International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Army's Reserves in Zaporozhye Region
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Army's Reserves in Zaporozhye Region
Russia launched preemptive strikes at the Ukrainian army's reserves with drones and missiles in the Zaporozhye Region overnight as Ukraine continues moving troops to the frontline, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the regional administration, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Missile and drone strikes were launched overnight at the reserves of the Ukrainian armed formations in the direction of Zaporozhye," Rogov said. Ukraine is now moving its reserves to the frontline, but the situation remains under full control of the Russian army, the official said, adding that Russian troops were ready to press forward if needed. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Ukraine had finally launched its much-touted counteroffensive, throwing strategic reserves into the fray. He said that Ukrainian troops had failed to advance. Media reported on Monday, citing a Ukrainian military source, that Ukrainian armed forces were suffering significant losses in armor and personnel in full-frontal fighting along the Orekhovo-Tokmak axis in Zaporozhye.
11:42 GMT 13.06.2023
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Russia launched preemptive strikes at the Ukrainian army's reserves with drones and missiles in the Zaporozhye Region overnight as Ukraine continues moving troops to the frontline, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the regional administration, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Missile and drone strikes were launched overnight at the reserves of the Ukrainian armed formations in the direction of Zaporozhye," Rogov said.
Ukraine is now moving its reserves to the frontline, but the situation remains under full control of the Russian army, the official said, adding that Russian troops were ready to press forward if needed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Ukraine had finally launched its much-touted counteroffensive, throwing strategic reserves into the fray. He said that Ukrainian troops had failed to advance.
Media reported on Monday, citing a Ukrainian military source, that Ukrainian armed forces were suffering significant losses in armor and personnel in full-frontal fighting along the Orekhovo-Tokmak axis in Zaporozhye.
