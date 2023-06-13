https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/situation-with-grain-deals-extension-complicated-talks-in-progress--source-1111107429.html

Situation With Grain Deal’s Extension Complicated, Talks in Progress – Source

The situation with the grain deal is complicated and it is unknown whether the agreement will be extended, but Turkey and the United Nations are in talks with Western partners to unfreeze Russian agricultural exports, a source in Ankara familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Very complicated," the source said when asked about the situation surrounding the negotiation process. Ankara and the UN are well aware that the mechanism can be stopped due to the fact that the conditions of the deal are not fully met, the source added. On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was concerned about the possible termination of the grain deal. In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow would block the extension of the deal if its concerns about the implementation of clauses on Russian agricultural exports were not addressed. The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea during hostilities. The package agreement also included a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.

