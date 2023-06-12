https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/un-secretary-general-says-concerned-about-prospects-of-non-renewal-of-grain-exports-deal-1111091986.html

UN Secretary-General Says 'Concerned' About Prospects of Non-Renewal of Grain Exports Deal

UN Secretary-General Says 'Concerned' About Prospects of Non-Renewal of Grain Exports Deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was concerned about the prospects that the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, will not be renewed again.

2023-06-12T17:03+0000

2023-06-12T17:03+0000

2023-06-12T17:03+0000

istanbul grain deal

antonio guterres

sergey vershinin

russia

black sea

the united nations (un)

grain

crops

swift

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110628415_0:100:3285:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_eeb1d00ee7781992df974ccedfb3aaaa.jpg

"First of all, I am concerned. We are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports," Guterres said during a press conference. On Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Russia remained disappointed that despite all the statements regularly coming from Western capitals, the barriers for Russian agricultural exports via the Black Sea are still in place and Russia's bank specializing in agricultural transactions remains barred from the SWIFT system.In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that if the problematic issues with the deal, including Moscow's demand to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and relaunch the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, are not addressed within two months, the deal will be terminated after July 17.The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine in February that year. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russia-sees-no-prospects-for-extending-grain-deal---foreign-ministry-1110918614.html

russia

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, united nations (un), un-brokered grain deal, black sea initiative, istanbul grain deal, russia-ukraine grain deal