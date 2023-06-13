https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/ukraine-loses-over-600-military-in-south-donetsk-artemovsk-directions-in-past-day---moscow-1111110561.html

Ukraine Loses Over 600 Military in South Donetsk, Artemovsk Directions in Past Day - Moscow

Ukraine Loses Over 600 Military in South Donetsk, Artemovsk Directions in Past Day - Moscow

Ukraine has lost more than 600 military in the South Donetsk direction and near the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over the past day, Ukraine's armed forces continued to attempt offensive in the South Donetsk direction, as well as near Artemovsk. Kiev has sent units, hastily formed from the remnants of the military brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces that had previously suffered heavy losses, into the offensive in the Vremevka Ledge. Russia also repelled three attacks of Ukrainian troops reinforced with tanks, armored vehicles in the Donetsk People's Republic during past day, the ministry said, adding that Russia repelled two attacks near the Revnopel settlement, with most of the personnel of the company tactical group of the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed near the Prechestevka settlement. Additionally, two enemy attacks were successfully repelled south of Artemovsk over the past day, the statement read. "During the fighting, up to 350 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, and six vehicles were destroyed," the ministry added.

