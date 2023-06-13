https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/us-to-fork-out-325-million-replacing-armor-lost-in-ukraine-counteroffensive-1111104596.html

US to Fork Out $325 Million Replacing Armor Lost in Ukraine Counteroffensive

US to Fork Out $325 Million Replacing Armor Lost in Ukraine Counteroffensive

The US and its NATO allies have stripped their military arsenals bare to fuel their proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Now they are doubling down with long-range cruise missiles and radioactive depleted uranium munitions.

2023-06-13T13:39+0000

2023-06-13T13:39+0000

2023-06-13T13:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

us

m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle

us army stryker

us department of defense (dod)

voice of america

pentagon

russia

kiev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111104829_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f35dedad4603c0e096a13099feca010e.jpg

The US will splash out another $325 million replacing armored vehicles destroyed by Russian forces in Ukraine's costly counter-offensive.Two anonymous US Department of Defense officials leaked the plans to the state-owned worldwide propaganda broadcaster Voice of America late on Monday, ahead of the official announcement scheduled for Tuesday.VoA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb said the DoD would send additional M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to replace those lost over the past week in fighting on the southern front in Zaporozhye and Donetsk.US media had earlier reported that 16 of the 109 Bradley IFVs supplied had been destroyed so far, with two more damaged. That was double the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) figure of eight Bradleys destroyed by Sunday night.Babb's sources said the Pentagon would also send more Stryker armored personnel carriers (APCs) — although none of those vehicles have yet been reported destroyed — plus ammunition for the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and NASAMS surface-to-air missile (SAM) batteries.All those systems have been supplied by the US and its allies to Ukraine to sustain its conflict with Russia.On Tuesday the Russian MoD released a video of troops capturing damaged and abandoned Bradleys and German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks (MBTs). Several newly-formed brigades, trained and equipped by NATO member states, had already launched major assaults against deeply-echeloned Russian defenses a week earlier on Sunday June 4.Since then they have taken thousands of casualties and lost hundreds of tanks and other armored vehicles, including at least 15 Leopard 2s.When asked by reporters in about the counteroffensive on Saturday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky replied cryptically that "Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place."Zelensky made his comments at a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had made a surprise visit to Kiev with Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland — the granddaughter of a prominent Ukrainian Nazi collaborator — to announce another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.The Ukrainian armed forces are expected to receive 31 M1 Abrams MBTs from the US in coming months, albeit with their most advanced equipment and depleted uranium armor removed in case they are captured by Russian troops.Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands will also send up to 110 of the lightly-armored ,1960s-vintage Leopard 1 tanks between July and the end of the year. A squadron of 14 Challenger 2 MBTs already supplied by the UK have yet to be seen in action.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/ukraine-urges-germany-to-spare-many-more-leopard-tanks-after-military-setback-1111085590.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

donetsk

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

russia's special military operation (smo) in ukraine, ukrainian counteroffensive in zaporozhye and donetsk, western arms supplies to ukraine, how much military aid has the us and nato given to ukraine?