Watch Russian Forces Pulverize Ukraine's Armored Personnel Carriers

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows soldiers of the 200th Brigade of the Northern Fleet destroying retreating Ukrainian armored personnel carriers after their unsuccessful attack in Artemovsk direction.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing soldiers from the 200th Brigade of the Northern Fleet destroying retreating Ukrainian armored personnel carriers after their unsuccessful attack in the direction of Artemovsk.The Kiev regime has touted its much-promoted offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, but then rescheduled for the summer.

