Watch Russian Forces Pulverize Ukraine's Armored Personnel Carriers
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows soldiers of the 200th Brigade of the Northern Fleet destroying retreating Ukrainian armored personnel carriers after their unsuccessful attack in Artemovsk direction.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing soldiers from the 200th Brigade of the Northern Fleet destroying retreating Ukrainian armored personnel carriers after their unsuccessful attack in the direction of Artemovsk.The Kiev regime has touted its much-promoted offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, but then rescheduled for the summer.
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had lost as many as 250 troops in the directions of Zaporozhye and Donetsk's south over the past 24 hours.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing soldiers from the 200th Brigade of the Northern Fleet destroying retreating Ukrainian
armored personnel carriers after their unsuccessful attack in the direction of Artemovsk.
The Kiev regime has touted its much-promoted offensive
since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, but then rescheduled for the summer.