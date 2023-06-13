International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows soldiers of the 200th Brigade of the Northern Fleet destroying retreating Ukrainian armored personnel carriers after their unsuccessful attack in Artemovsk direction.
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had lost as many as 250 troops in the directions of Zaporozhye and Donetsk's south over the past 24 hours.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing soldiers from the 200th Brigade of the Northern Fleet destroying retreating Ukrainian armored personnel carriers after their unsuccessful attack in the direction of Artemovsk.
The Kiev regime has touted its much-promoted offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, but then rescheduled for the summer.
