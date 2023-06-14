https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/hungarys-top-diplomat-says-ukraine-conflict-would-not-happen-if-trump-won-2020-election-1111148291.html

Hungary's Top Diplomat Says Ukraine Conflict Would Not Happen If Trump Won 2020 Election

Hungary's Top Diplomat Says Ukraine Conflict Would Not Happen If Trump Won 2020 Election

The conflict in Ukraine would not have happened had Donald Trump been reelected for a second term as President of the United States in 2020, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

2023-06-14T12:18+0000

2023-06-14T12:18+0000

2023-06-14T12:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

hungary

ukraine

donald trump

viktor orban

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105771575_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b03fed61508d526a0dda4409b4018165.jpg

"I’m pretty sure - as much as we can be sure about things which did not happen - I’m pretty sure still that if President Trump had won the election, this war would not have broken out. And we do look at his possible return to the White House as a hope for a peaceful future," Szijjarto said in an interview with US channel Newsmax on Tuesday. He also said that Hungary supported Trump in his trial over classified documents, adding that the former US president, being a conservative leader, was attacked by the "liberal mainstream." Additionally, Szijjarto called for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, saying that it is also seriously affecting Hungary and threatens the lives of about 150,000 Hungarians living in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami to 37 criminal charges in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed his support for Trump on Twitter. According to Trump's indictment, the classified documents he stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/ukraines-accession-to-nato-to-be-decided-after-conflict-ends---italian-foreign-minister-1111057912.html

hungary

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

conflict in ukraine, hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto, donald trump