International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/majority-of-americans-believe-biden-family-received-foreign-money-to-impact-policy---poll-1111161512.html
Majority of Americans Believe Biden Family Received Foreign Money to Impact Policy - Poll
Majority of Americans Believe Biden Family Received Foreign Money to Impact Policy - Poll
A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that President Joe Biden and his family received payments from foreign nationals to influence US policy, a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll revealed Wednesday.
2023-06-14T18:49+0000
2023-06-14T18:49+0000
americas
joe biden
hunter biden
bribery
corruption
burisma
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094523643_0:0:2987:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_39e73c43808d62f1689ee8aa9d98dfa0.jpg
More than half of respondents, 53.3%, said that they believe the Biden family received foreign money to influence policy in Washington, the poll found. Approximately 31% said that they did not believe in the allegations, while 15% were unsure. The poll comes amid an investigation by Republican lawmakers into alleged multi-million-dollar payments by a Ukrainian energy company to then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in exchange for pushing for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the business. When separated by party affiliation, nearly 90% of Republican respondents said that they believe the Biden family received foreign payments, while just over 11% of Democrat respondents said they did not believe in the alleged payments. More than half of unaffiliated respondents, 50.7%, said they believe in the foreign payment allegations. The poll was conducted between June 5-9, surveying 1,088 respondents from a pool of likely general election voters. The poll reports a margin of error of 2.9% with a confidence of 95%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/foreign-national-who-allegedly-bribed-joe-biden-hunter-has-audio-of-their-talks---senator-1111098933.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094523643_0:0:2655:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_4e8a71661a0b3e934226624ae204764a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, hunter biden, joe biden, biden family, biden bribery, biden corruption, ukrainian prosecutor, burisma, corruption scandal
us, hunter biden, joe biden, biden family, biden bribery, biden corruption, ukrainian prosecutor, burisma, corruption scandal

Majority of Americans Believe Biden Family Received Foreign Money to Impact Policy - Poll

18:49 GMT 14.06.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster / Hunter Biden TaxesHunter Biden Taxes
Hunter Biden Taxes - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster / Hunter Biden Taxes
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that President Joe Biden and his family received payments from foreign nationals to influence US policy, a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll revealed Wednesday.
More than half of respondents, 53.3%, said that they believe the Biden family received foreign money to influence policy in Washington, the poll found. Approximately 31% said that they did not believe in the allegations, while 15% were unsure.
The poll comes amid an investigation by Republican lawmakers into alleged multi-million-dollar payments by a Ukrainian energy company to then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in exchange for pushing for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the business.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
Americas
Foreign National Who Allegedly Bribed Joe & Hunter Biden, Has Audio of Their Talks - Senator
Yesterday, 02:09 GMT
When separated by party affiliation, nearly 90% of Republican respondents said that they believe the Biden family received foreign payments, while just over 11% of Democrat respondents said they did not believe in the alleged payments. More than half of unaffiliated respondents, 50.7%, said they believe in the foreign payment allegations.
The poll was conducted between June 5-9, surveying 1,088 respondents from a pool of likely general election voters. The poll reports a margin of error of 2.9% with a confidence of 95%.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала