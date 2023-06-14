https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/russia-signed-over-750-food-export-contracts-in-national-currencies-in-2023---moscow-1111132518.html

Russia Signed Over 750 Food Export Contracts in National Currencies in 2023 - Moscow

Russia Signed Over 750 Food Export Contracts in National Currencies in 2023 - Moscow

Russia signed more than 750 contracts on the exports of grain, oil and sugar in national currencies in 2023, Viktoria Abramchenko said.

Russia signed more than 750 contracts on the exports of grain, oil and sugar in national currencies in 2023, Viktoria Abramchenko said. She added that the deliveries of grains with settlements in national currencies were a priority, and the number of contracts continues to increase. Russia was also engaged in talks with other countries on the export of agricultural products in national currencies. "We are engaged in negotiations with all friendly countries. In total, our agricultural exports include 160 countries worldwide. And, of course, we are interested in trading in rubles. But the readiness of a receiving country is also important," she said. In January, Abramchenko told Sputnik that Turkiye had successfully paid for grain in rubles and noted that Russia was also working on the issue of such supplies to Egypt. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation. In 2020, the forum was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sputnik, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

