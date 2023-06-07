International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/putin-addresses-2023-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-1110980845.html
Putin Addresses 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Putin Addresses 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
President Putin addressed the participants, organizers, and guests of the upcoming 26th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will open its doors on 14 June 2023.
2023-06-07T12:44+0000
2023-06-07T12:44+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
st.petersburg international economic forum
spief
spief 2023
saint petersburg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096412551_0:0:3034:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_b21924c8a99e17c90922a7c3ccf28afa.jpg
Traditionally, the rich and substantive agenda of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) covers a wide range of relevant and significant topics. Scholars and entrepreneurs, politicians and public figures will discuss the key trends and prospects of the Russian and global economy, as well as the profound systemic changes that are gaining momentum today.The president noted that the Russian business community is actively operating in today's economic realities and once again expressed his gratitude to the leaders and teams of companies and organizations that have done a lot to overcome the severe consequences of illegitimate sanctions against Russia.One of the priorities is to stimulate the labor market. The implementation of lean production technologies and the modernization of enterprises will require close cooperation between the state and the business community. Of course, according to the Russian president, the system of personnel training and retraining must be adjusted and the Russian employment service must be improved.President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the forum will continue to contribute to solving global economic challenges and serve as an example of constructive and fruitful dialogue, and wished all participants success and the very best.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum stands as a pivotal hub for engaging discussions surrounding the Russian economy and global matters. Last year’s SPIEF 2022 witnessed an impressive turnout of more than 14,000 participants hailing from 130 countries.This notable gathering fostered an environment ripe for fruitful exchanges and yielded remarkable outcomes, including the signing of approximately 695 agreements with an estimated total value of 5.6 trillion rubles. The event truly exemplified its significance on the global stage, demonstrating the unwavering commitment of diverse nations towards economic cooperation and growth.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/russia-returns-to-top-10-worlds-largest-economies-first-since-2014-1110160735.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/what-to-expect-at-spief-2023--st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-1110813056.html
russia
saint petersburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096412551_276:0:3007:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_446de676201d3e7faf050d88adf2a0ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin, address, st. petersburg international economic forum, spief, spief 2023, international economic forum
putin, address, st. petersburg international economic forum, spief, spief 2023, international economic forum

Putin Addresses 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

12:44 GMT 07.06.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaking at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
President Vladimir Putin addressed the participants, organizers, and guests of the upcoming 26th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will open its doors on June14, 2023.
Traditionally, the rich and substantive agenda of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) covers a wide range of relevant and significant topics. Scholars and entrepreneurs, politicians and public figures will discuss the key trends and prospects of the Russian and global economy, as well as the profound systemic changes that are gaining momentum today.

“To a large extent, these changes are driven by the process of forming a multipolar world order and the aspirations of most countries to secure both political and economic independence. In this context, the theme of this year's Forum, ‘Sovereign Development: the Foundation of a Just World. Let's Unite Our Efforts for the Sake of Future Generations,’ is extremely important and timely,” Vladimir Putin stressed.

The president noted that the Russian business community is actively operating in today's economic realities and once again expressed his gratitude to the leaders and teams of companies and organizations that have done a lot to overcome the severe consequences of illegitimate sanctions against Russia.
A view of Moscow City international business center - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2023
Economy
Russia Returns to Top-10 World's Largest Economies First Since 2014
7 May, 05:51 GMT
“According to experts' estimates, the global economy will continue to slow down in 2023, while Russia's GDP may grow by 1-2 percent. It is crucial to make the most of the opportunities that arise and focus on achieving technological and financial sovereignty, building optimal cooperation and logistics, improving infrastructure, and reducing inequality and poverty,” the president said.
One of the priorities is to stimulate the labor market. The implementation of lean production technologies and the modernization of enterprises will require close cooperation between the state and the business community. Of course, according to the Russian president, the system of personnel training and retraining must be adjusted and the Russian employment service must be improved.
President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the forum will continue to contribute to solving global economic challenges and serve as an example of constructive and fruitful dialogue, and wished all participants success and the very best.
The logo of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is seen in St. Petersburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
Russia
What to Expect at SPIEF 2023 – St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
31 May, 13:05 GMT
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum stands as a pivotal hub for engaging discussions surrounding the Russian economy and global matters. Last year’s SPIEF 2022 witnessed an impressive turnout of more than 14,000 participants hailing from 130 countries.
This notable gathering fostered an environment ripe for fruitful exchanges and yielded remarkable outcomes, including the signing of approximately 695 agreements with an estimated total value of 5.6 trillion rubles. The event truly exemplified its significance on the global stage, demonstrating the unwavering commitment of diverse nations towards economic cooperation and growth.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала