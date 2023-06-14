https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/shoigu-inspects-new-facility-of-space-control-system---russian-defense-ministry-1111144648.html
Shoigu Inspects New Facility of Space Control System - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected how combat duty is carried out at a new object of the outer space control system during a trip to the troops of the Western Military District, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Shoigu has inspected combat duty at a new facility of the outer space control system as part of a working trip to the troops of the Western Military District," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the system has no world analogues.
The new space control station of the Russian armed forces
is able to detect objects 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) in size, the ministry said, adding that the Russian space forces will be able to detect satellites after their launch or maneuver four times faster by 2027.