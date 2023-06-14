https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/the-people-are-awake-trump-supporters-claim-indictment-designed-to-derail-2024-bid-1111131764.html

'The People Are Awake': Trump Supporters Claim Indictment Designed to Derail 2024 Bid

'The People Are Awake': Trump Supporters Claim Indictment Designed to Derail 2024 Bid

Trump supporters told Sputnik they came to the federal courthouse in Miami to protest an indictment they believe is designed to end the presidential campaign of the candidate who poses the biggest threat to President Joe Biden.

Trump's hearing on Tuesday comes after he was indicted last week on 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, including those the FBI uncovered in a raid of his Mar-a-Largo residence in August. Several protesters for and against Trump stood outside the courthouse for hours, battling heat and bees. An increased police presence including a law enforcement helicopter was visibly noticeable. Opposing groups were not separated from each other at the time, but remained largely peaceful. Many people were sporting red 'MAGA' hats and costumes with an American flag and holding banners ranging from "Leave the 45th President alone," to "Lock him up." One Trump supporter named "Patriot" told Sputnik he went to the court building last night from another Florida town because it was important for him to be at the site as "a free American." Patriot also offered up his own legal opinion on the matter. "The president is allowed to keep classified information," he explained. "So what he did wasn't illegal." Miami resident John, 81, told Sputnik the new charges are just part of the broader effort to disenfranchise Americans. His opponents also hope the indictment politically damages Trump enough so he does not win the popular vote, John added. "That's the goal, and they might be successful. If they are, the country is doomed because they have to bring the country down in order to have a revolution," John said. Ken from Coral Springs, Florida said he arrived at the courthouse before 9:00 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) for the hearing, which did not begin until 3:00 p.m., in order to defend "the greatest president, not only in the United States, but in the world." Regarding the Florida case, Ken said, it was opened because Trump's opponents are "panicking." Ken said many of his supporters will stand by Trump no matter what. "The people are awake," he said.

