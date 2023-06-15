https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/escalation-of-hostilities-in-uk-interests-as-london-sends-drones-to-ukraine-1111188242.html

Escalation of Hostilities 'in UK Interests' as London Sends Drones to Ukraine

Britain chose this particular moment to announce the supply of drones to Ukraine because escalation of hostilities is in the interests of UK, military historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.

London chose this particular moment to announce the supply of drones to Ukraine because forces of the Kiev regime are being defeated, even though the much-hyped offensive has not yet begun, military historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik. Escalation of hostilities is in the interests of the United Kingdom, he emphasized.The UK Ministry of Defense published a video on Twitter on June 14 showcasing the latest models of drones for transfer to Ukraine. The published footage shows medium-sized drones with anti-submarine munitions, along with a reconnaissance drone that can take off both from the ground and from a warship.From the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the UK has been at the forefront of the anti-Russia campaign, eager to match Washington and its NATO allies in pumping Kiev with military assistance. However, currently the United States is shifting more attention to China, and the "threat" ostensibly ematating from it, underscored the publicist and director of the Air Defense Forces Museum.Accordingly, Washington appears to have "entrusted" the function of propping up authorities in Kiev fighting the West's proxy war against Russia primarily to the United Kingdom and, in part, to Germany, Knutov clarified.In May, the UK government announced in a press release that the country would provide Ukraine with air defense missiles and unmanned aerial systems."Today the Prime Minister will confirm the further UK provision of hundreds of air defense missiles and further unmanned aerial systems including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200 km. These will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion," the British government said on May 15.The government also said that the UK would start training Ukrainian pilots this summer.The supplies of British drones are needed for the obvious purpose of further notching up hostilities, Yuri Knutov believes.Russia is fully equipped to counter any such "secret drones" that the UK will deliver to Kiev, Knutov stated.If these are aircraft-type drones, as a rule, the Pantsir, Tor-M2, Buk missile system complexes are effective against them. In the case of large drones, like the Bayraktar TB2, electronic warfare systems can be used, he explained.Russia is currently working on developing further advanced electronic warfare systems, to ensure they are modernized swiftly and efficiently, Yuri Knutov said.

