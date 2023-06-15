https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/he-laughs-in-your-face-america-internet-goes-wild-as-biden-chuckles-after-bribery-question-1111174499.html

'He Laughs in Your Face, America': Internet Goes Wild as Biden Laughs Off Bribery Question

A host of internet critics have lambasted Joe Biden’s response to a question about the alleged Burisma bribery scandal implicating him.

A host of internet critics have lambasted Joe Biden’s response to a question about the alleged bribery scandal in which he has been implicated.The reporter was referring to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma bribery allegations dating to Biden’s time as vice-president, and the reported existence of audio recordings of his conversations with an executive proving the claims.But the 80-year-old, who was on his way out of the White House East Room after an event with US diplomats, stopped, turned around, and smirked, while remaining silent. He then shook his head, and ambled down the hallway.Columnist Miranda Devine tweeted that the president was "laughing in America’s face".Others chimed in, deploring Biden’s “condescending" and "mocking” response.Republican Senator from Iowa, Chuck Grassley, revealed on Monday that a Burisma whistleblower who allegedly paid Joe Biden and his son Hunter retained 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an "insurance policy". The senator cited the FBI's unclassified 1023 form drafted in 2020 on the Biden family. The "foreign national" reportedly referred to Joe Biden as the "Big Guy".The US House Oversight Committee is investigating a possible political bribery scheme involving a foreign national.The investigation is based on information provided to the FBI by a confidential human source who alleges that Joe Biden and his son Hunter received a total of $10Mln from Ukrainian energy company Burisma to help end a probe into the entity. The president dismissed the allegations without elaborating on details.Earlier in the day, former President Donald Trump promised that if he were elected he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden, his family and others allegedly engaged in corruption that negatively affects the United States.

