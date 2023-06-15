https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/nine-drones-detected-over-crimea-overnight-6-downed-3-jammed---region-head-1111169684.html
Nine Drones Detected Over Crimea Overnight, 6 Downed, 3 Jammed - Region Head
Nine Drones Detected Over Crimea Overnight, 6 Downed, 3 Jammed - Region Head
Six drones were shot down and three more were grounded by electronic warfare equipment in the Crimea overnight, Sergey Aksenov, the head of the region, said Thursday.
2023-06-15T04:35+0000
2023-06-15T04:35+0000
2023-06-15T04:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
crimea
russia
sergey aksenov
drones
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_60e8089b882c3686ab7e929a1f6056e0.jpg
"Nine UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were detected over the territory of the Republic of Crimea overnight and in the morning: six were shot down by air defenses and three were jammed and grounded by electronic warfare equipment," Aksenov said on Telegram. One of the drones detonated in the village of Dokuchaevo in the Krasnogvardeysky district, Aksenov said, adding that there were no casualties, but windows in a number of houses were smashed. He added that emergency services were dispatched to the site of the accident and urged residents to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/watch-russian-warship-fight-off-ukrainian-naval-drone-attack-1111067574.html
crimea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c309965f79467eaa6af60b010c3507.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
six drones were shot down, electronic warfare, drones detected
six drones were shot down, electronic warfare, drones detected
Nine Drones Detected Over Crimea Overnight, 6 Downed, 3 Jammed - Region Head
SIMFEROPOL Russia (Sputnik) - Six drones were shot down and three more were grounded by electronic warfare equipment in the Crimea overnight, Sergey Aksenov, the head of the region, said Thursday.
"Nine UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were detected over the territory of the Republic of Crimea
overnight and in the morning: six were shot down by air defenses and three were jammed and grounded by electronic warfare equipment," Aksenov said on Telegram.
One of the drones detonated in the village of Dokuchaevo in the Krasnogvardeysky district, Aksenov said, adding that there were no casualties, but windows in a number of houses were smashed.
He added that emergency services were dispatched to the site of the accident and urged residents to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information.