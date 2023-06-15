International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/nine-drones-detected-over-crimea-overnight-6-downed-3-jammed---region-head-1111169684.html
Nine Drones Detected Over Crimea Overnight, 6 Downed, 3 Jammed - Region Head
Nine Drones Detected Over Crimea Overnight, 6 Downed, 3 Jammed - Region Head
Six drones were shot down and three more were grounded by electronic warfare equipment in the Crimea overnight, Sergey Aksenov, the head of the region, said Thursday.
2023-06-15T04:35+0000
2023-06-15T04:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
crimea
russia
sergey aksenov
drones
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_60e8089b882c3686ab7e929a1f6056e0.jpg
"Nine UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were detected over the territory of the Republic of Crimea overnight and in the morning: six were shot down by air defenses and three were jammed and grounded by electronic warfare equipment," Aksenov said on Telegram. One of the drones detonated in the village of Dokuchaevo in the Krasnogvardeysky district, Aksenov said, adding that there were no casualties, but windows in a number of houses were smashed. He added that emergency services were dispatched to the site of the accident and urged residents to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/watch-russian-warship-fight-off-ukrainian-naval-drone-attack-1111067574.html
crimea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c309965f79467eaa6af60b010c3507.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
six drones were shot down, electronic warfare, drones detected
six drones were shot down, electronic warfare, drones detected

Nine Drones Detected Over Crimea Overnight, 6 Downed, 3 Jammed - Region Head

04:35 GMT 15.06.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian regions. Crimea
Russian regions. Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL Russia (Sputnik) - Six drones were shot down and three more were grounded by electronic warfare equipment in the Crimea overnight, Sergey Aksenov, the head of the region, said Thursday.
"Nine UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were detected over the territory of the Republic of Crimea overnight and in the morning: six were shot down by air defenses and three were jammed and grounded by electronic warfare equipment," Aksenov said on Telegram.
One of the drones detonated in the village of Dokuchaevo in the Krasnogvardeysky district, Aksenov said, adding that there were no casualties, but windows in a number of houses were smashed.
'Priazovye' of Russia's Black Sea Fleet repels an attack from Ukrainian unmanned high-speed boats - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Warship Fight Off Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack
11 June, 16:43 GMT
He added that emergency services were dispatched to the site of the accident and urged residents to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала