Ukraine Continues Offensive Attempts in 3 Directions in Past Day - Russian MoD

Ukraine continued offensive attempts in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The total losses of Ukrainian military in these areas [South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions] during the past day amounted to 155 military, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, one French-made CAESAR self-propelled artillery gun, as well as D-30 and Msta-B howitzers," the ministry said. The ministry added that two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were destroyed near the settlement of Synkivka in the Kharkov Region and near the village of Novoselovskoe in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).Ukraine has touted its coming offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, then rescheduled to the summer. The Ukrainian government said the postponement was due to a shortage of weapons, all while pushing its Western donors to supply progressively heavier arms, including tanks, drones and fighter jets.On June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction and failed to achieve their goals, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

