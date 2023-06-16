https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/multipolar-world-order-strengthening-this-is-an-inevitable-process---putin-1111216858.html

'Multipolar World Order Strengthening, This is Inevitable Process' - Putin

Russian officials have said repeatedly over the past year that the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis into a full-blown NATO-Russia proxy war in February 2022... 16.06.2023, Sputnik International

The emerging multipolar world order is strengthening, and Russia's adversaries have failed utterly in their quest to isolate the country from international trade and destroy its economy, President Vladimir Putin has said.Putin recalled that in the aftermath of last year's expansion of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia, facing sanctions and more and more trade restrictions by the West, "expanded contacts" with developing countries.Sanctions and other pressures did not push Russia into altering its economic development strategy of openness to world trade, Putin emphasized. "Notwithstanding all the difficulties of the past year, we did not turn to the path of self-isolation. On the contrary, we have expanded contacts with reliable, responsible partners in countries and regions which today act as the locomotives - the drivers of the global economy."In expanding trade with Russia - in some cases by double digits or even multi-fold, the leaders of these countries demonstrated that they "do not give in to external pressures," and "are guided by their national interests," the Russian leader added.Amid Western attempts to restrict Russian trade using international banking systems and major currency instruments, Moscow has developed new mechanisms for trade, Putin said, reporting that 90 percent of trade inside the Eurasian Economic Union takes place using rubles, and that 80 percent of trade with China is conducted in rubles and yuan.The president recalled that in 2022 alone, after foreign companies began to leave the Russian market, "buckl[ing] under the pressure of foreign political elites," Russian producers filed some 90,000 applications for new trademarks, including for clothes, footwear, software, household chemicals, cosmetics, etc. He noted that many of the goods that were produced by foreign companies were being made in Russia anyway, and that when these companies left, they were simply replaced with the same products marketed under new brands by Russian companies.At the same time, Putin said that despite requests from Russian some businesses not to let foreign firms back in, "should foreign producers desire to get back to our market (and such talks are becoming increasingly numerous), the door is still open" for them."Of course we will prioritize the interests of Russian business," while those foreign companies which resisted pressure to leave will be treated "as our own," Putin promised.Technological Sovereignty, Highway RobberyPutin also touched on the issue of "technological sovereignty," saying that the desire to maximize the potential of local industry does not mean production of absolutely all goods and services, "but only those related to important directions" in the economy. Elsewhere, he said, "new logistical chains" need to be formed."For effective development it's not not enough to automatize individual production processes. It's necessary to act on the scale of entire markets. Successful examples of such working platforms already exist in Russia. They include the Yandex Taxi market, the system of automatic credit by Sberbank, and the Ozon internet magazine," Putin said.As for the West's decision to freeze the assets of Russian tycoons and companies abroad, Putin compared such actions to "medieval robbery" of centuries past."Many of our businessmen were surprised to find their accounts and assets frozen in the West. It never occurred to them before that this was possible - brigandage in violation of all the norms of Russian and international legislation. They just closed them, took them away, and aren't even explaining why. This is like something out of the Middle Ages," Putin said.

