https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/western-sanctions-made-russia-safe-harbor-against-inflation-for-global-investors-1111226476.html

Western Sanctions Made Russia Safe 'Harbor' Against Inflation for Global Investors

Western Sanctions Made Russia Safe 'Harbor' Against Inflation for Global Investors

Western sanctions intended to cripple the Russian economy have instead opened up a range of new opportunities over the last year and a half, economic experts told Sputnik.

2023-06-16T18:12+0000

2023-06-16T18:12+0000

2023-06-16T18:12+0000

analysis

st. petersburg economic forum

vladimir putin

eurasian economic union

inflation

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107145/52/1071455222_0:129:3187:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_e91eda67f64d6896a38ccdab9cd25ab2.jpg

At the St. Petersburg Economic Forum on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described how Russia’s turn toward African and Asian economic partners was well underway by the time the West imposed economic sanctions on Russia in early 2022 - part of a global dynamic of moving toward a multipolar world order and away from one centered on Europe and the United States.Economic experts told Sputnik that while the Russian economy is already an attractive place to invest, Western sanctions were still intimidating many potential partners. They also noted that this could be counteracted by taking further actions to stabilize Russian markets and by deepening Russia’s relationship with other nations, especially other BRICS partners."We opened the doors to international partners a long time ago, since 2014, after the first wave of sanctions that were imposed against the Russian Federation by unfriendly countries. And we see that foreign partners from friendly countries have not been entering our market very confidently," said financial markets analyst Nikolay Solabuto."This movement on the part of Western partners of friendly countries does not occur. And he says that we are specifically allocating huge funds for organizing import substitution of goods and services within the country. And we are talking about the role of VEB as a guarantor of this movement. We see the allocation of budgetary funds for the implementation of these projects, to stimulate activity on the part of entrepreneurs, to enter into these projects to replace goods and services - that is, those firms that have left Russia," he said.'Inflation Was Supposed to Storm the Heights'On the subject of inflation, which has not plagued Russia as it has Western nations, Solabuto noted that mitigation efforts have been successful in spite of the "very great pressure" the West has attempted to put on the Russian economy via sanctions.He noted that with inflation of the ruble at just 2.9%, there is “almost twice as much” in the Eurozone and United States, the latter of which is only recently seeing such low inflation numbers.“They say about our national currency, our economy, and our country that we are protected from external storms, [that we are someone] who can walk the global market, and thus we are protected,” he observed.Supply and DemandIn his speech, Putin noted that Russia has the potential to become a "supply" economy on the global stage. This, Solabuto explained, is the opposite of what the US does as a demand-side economy.He explained that Russia's path toward this goal would include "the construction of enterprises within the country that will produce more goods and services, including replacing those products that we used to import from overseas."Opportunities for BRICS in Russia"For new partners, for the BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa] countries, the Russian market may be of interest because of its size," said Professor Yaroslav Lissovolik, founder of "BRICS+ Analytics" and member of the Russian International Affairs Council.“Another aspect of the attractiveness and importance of the Russian market for partners from the BRICS countries is that there is an opportunity to strengthen their positions in the Russian market in order to use the Russian market as a platform for expanding their presence in the countries of the Eurasian region,” including the Eurasian Economic Community and Confederacy of Independent States (CIS) member states, he said.“Here, Russia continues to play a key role against the backdrop of economic integration that is moving forward within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. BRICS partners can use the increase in activity in Russia to also increase their economic presence in the countries of Russia's economic partners,” Lissovolik noted, adding that trading in national currencies of BRICS nations would further increase investment.Inflation and StabilityOn the topic of inflation, Lissovolik noted that "Russia looks much better in terms of inflation than, among other things, many developed countries.""This year it is possible to achieve inflation in Russia in the range of 3 to 4%, while in the key largest Western countries inflation this year, apparently, will remain at a high level - above significantly, several times higher than until recently higher than a few years ago. And in particular, inflation is expected to be around 5.5 - 5.6% on average in the Eurozone this year. That is, it is several times higher than the inflation parameters that are targeted by the European Central Bank. In France, inflation is expected to be around 5.5%, while in the UK inflation is expected to exceed 6%."However, he noted that while low inflation would definitely increase the "attractiveness" of investment, "the provision of transparent and stable rules of the game for foreign investors" was necessary.“At the same time, the key benchmarks of the supply-side economy involve tax cuts and stimulating economic growth by supporting employment through measures, including in the labor market, which make it possible to use the available resources in the economy to a greater extent to increase output. And, in fact, this kind of concept, which involves lowering administrative barriers and lowering taxes for business in order to achieve higher economic growth rates, seems like it will be gaining more weight in the economic strategy for the near future.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/russia-interested-in-trade-economic-cooperation-with-uae-other-countries-1111204006.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/st-petersburg-economic-forum-key-to-worlds-de-dollarization-irans-envoy-to-moscow-says-1111158135.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/moscow-expects-paris-to-clarify-motives-behind-macrons-plan-to-attend-brics-summit-1111140982.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

inflation; russia; investment; brics; supply-side economics, how high is inflation in russia, inflation rates by country, russian economy