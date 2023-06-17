https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/brics-expansion-us-led-organizations-have-lost-their-credibility-1111242377.html

BRICS Expansion: US-Led Organizations ‘Have Lost Their Credibility’

Non-members’ push for becoming part of BRICS can be partly explained by the group’s position on pro-multilateralism, Professor Fulufhelo Netswera of Durban University of Technology in South Africa, told Sputnik.

Over the past few years, 13 states have applied to join the BRICS group, including Iran and Argentina in 2022, and 20 more have expressed an interest, among them Africa's largest country Algeria.BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is becoming more appealing to other countries not least because of its pro-multilateralism-related stance on geopolitical and economic matters, Netswera said.“While we are currently aware of 20 potential applicants for the BRICS membership, it is common knowledge that if the membership was opened up, many more countries would quickly line up,” the professor noted.He explained that the main reason for the popularity of BRICS as a multipolar organization is that the Washington-led groups “have over a long period lost their credibility.”He said that the proxy wars in Syria and Ukraine “can only devastate poorer nations while enriching the Military Industrial Complex and its shareholders” and that BRICS members “take a neutral stance when it comes to wars,” insisting “talk of wars and arming either side will not yield positive outcomes."“South Africa is currently facing serious pressure in this regard for not vilifying Russia but choosing to mediate a peace resolution,” the professor added, in an apparent nod to the conflict in Ukraine.He separately touched upon BRICS countries’ drive to reject the US dollar, a process which Netswera warned may take time.Even so, it’s already clear that “the US dollar is facing its biggest challenge ever and there is very high likelihood that it will never regain its historic position,” the professor concluded.

