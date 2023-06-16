https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/growth-of-brics-could-accelerate-de-dollarization-1111210989.html

Growth of BRICS Could Accelerate De-Dollarization

Growth of BRICS Could Accelerate De-Dollarization

The BRICS group of the leading non-Western nations is expanding rapidly, both in economic might and new member states. Sputnik's commentators discussed whether it could also usurp the US dollar as the global reserve currency.

The BRICS group of emerging economies could eclipse Washington-led blocs and end the domination of the dollar, two experts say.That is despite — or possibly because of — Western sanctions on Moscow over its military de-Nazification operation in Ukraine, which have effectively forced Russia to trade with other states in their currencies.That in turn threatens to end the US dollar's hegemony as the international trade and reserve currency, cutting demand for and the value of the mighty greenback just as the US is gripped by an inflationary crisis with a possible recession looming.Mohammed Saqib, secretary-general of the India-China Economic and Cultural Council, and Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor and dean of he School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi discussed the latest developments with Sputnik.Expanding AllianceIn the past few years 13 states have applied to join BRICS, including Iran and Argentina in 2022, and 20 more have expressed interest, among them Africa's largest country Algeria.Chenoy pointed out that BRICS respects the sovereignty of its member states and does not interfere in bilateral disputes between them. The grouping limits its scope to mutually-beneficial trade, development and financial cooperation and avoids security and military matters.Some commentators have noted that BRICS is now more credible than the Washington-led organisations, such as the G7 — whose combined wealth is now less than that of the five emerging economies — the United Nations (UN) and IMF and World Bank.Saqib disagreed however, arguing that an organisation’s credibility "depends on its ability to deliver on its objectives, gain the trust and support of member countries, and effectively address the needs and challenges of the international community," and that "BRICS is yet to achieve that."African HorizonsEgypt is one the latest countries to apply for BRICS membership on March 30 this year.He stressed that Egypt is "crucial in maintaining regional stability and security" in the region, and its participation in BRICS "could contribute to collective efforts by the member countries to address regional challenges, promote conflict resolution, and enhance cooperation on security issues, such as counterterrorism and maritime security."Chenoy noted that Egypt was one of the "major, stable and important economies of Africa and West Asia" and has "a potential role as a leader" in the region.De-DollarizationSaqib said a world economy without the dominance of the US dollar was "hard to imagine right now," but "we are on the way." "What will happen is difficult to predict. But other currencies could gain prominence and fill the void in the absence of the US dollar as the global reserve currency," he added.But she noted that "the hit taken by the petrodollar is most important in this regard because since 1975 oil from West Asia was sold only in dollars. Now Russia and some other oil producers are selling oil in yuan and local currencies."

