https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/putin-suggests-top-ukrainian-general-zaluzhny-may-be-abroad-1111259768.html

Putin Suggests Top Ukrainian General Zaluzhny May Be Abroad

Zaluzhny stopped appearing on public after Russian missile strikes on a number of Ukrainian military objects last month as part of Moscow’s special operation in Ukraine.

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

valery zaluzhny

Journalist Pavel Zarubin has posted a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin giving his thoughts about the whereabouts of commander-in-chief of Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny during Putin’s meeting with military correspondents in Moscow earlier this week.“I think I know” where Zaluzhny is, the Russian president said before urging the journalists to ask the top Ukrainian general himself about it.A representative of Russian law enforcement agencies earlier told Sputnik, citing Ukraine military sources, that Zaluzhny received a head injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russia's missile strike in early May.The first questions about Zaluzhny's condition and whereabouts arose after NATO reported on May 10 that he had notified the alliance that it was impossible for him to speak to members of the alliance's military committee, even via a video link.

russia

ukraine

russian special military operation in ukraine