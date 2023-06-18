https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/putin-suggests-top-ukrainian-general-zaluzhny-may-be-abroad-1111259768.html
Putin Suggests Top Ukrainian General Zaluzhny May Be Abroad
Zaluzhny stopped appearing in public after Russia conducted missile strikes on a number of Ukrainian military targets last month, as part of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine.
Journalist Pavel Zarubin has posted a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin giving his thoughts about the whereabouts of commander-in-chief of Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny during Putin's meeting with military correspondents in Moscow earlier this week."I think I know" where Zaluzhny is, the Russian president said before urging the journalists to ask the top Ukrainian general himself about it.A representative of Russian law enforcement agencies earlier told Sputnik, citing Ukraine military sources, that Zaluzhny received a head injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russia's missile strike in early May.The first questions about Zaluzhny's condition and whereabouts arose after NATO reported on May 10 that he had notified the alliance that it was impossible for him to speak to members of the alliance's military committee, even via a video link.
2023
News
08:59 GMT 18.06.2023
Zaluzhny stopped appearing in public after Russia conducted missile strikes on a number of Ukrainian military targets last month, as part of Moscow’s special operation in Ukraine.
Journalist Pavel Zarubin has posted a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin giving his thoughts about the whereabouts of commander-in-chief of Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny during Putin’s meeting with military correspondents
in Moscow earlier this week.
“I think I know” where Zaluzhny is, the Russian president said before urging the journalists to ask the top Ukrainian general himself about it.
“But for this to happen, you need to switch to a foreign language. It seems to me that he is abroad. But I could be wrong," Putin added.
A representative of Russian law enforcement agencies earlier told Sputnik, citing Ukraine military sources, that Zaluzhny received a head injury
and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russia's missile strike in early May.
"First aid was provided Zaluzhny in Nikolayev in order to stop the bleeding. He had a cranial trepanation done in the Kiev military hospital," the representative said.
The first questions about Zaluzhny's condition and whereabouts arose after NATO reported on May 10 that he had notified the alliance that it was impossible for him to speak to members of the alliance's military committee, even via a video link.