US House Appropriations Committee Seeks Cuts to Pentagon's Spending on Missiles - Reports
US House Appropriations Committee Seeks Cuts to Pentagon's Spending on Missiles - Reports
Republican lawmakers on the US House Committee on Appropriations proposed to trim over $2.5 billion earmarked for missile procurement, including munitions for Ukraine, under the Pentagon spending bill, media reports, citing a draft committee report.
Washington's weapons deliveries to Kiev forced military planners to reconsider munitions procurement schemes to be prepared for another conflict, the report said. This realization led the US Department of Defense to ask Congress to fund multi-year purchases of munitions instead of placing orders annually under the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. "The Committee is particularly concerned the Department [of Defense] cannot provide realistic cost estimates and has proceeded with these multiyear procurement requests without a firm understanding of each program's unit cost and production capacity," the report said, as quoted by media. The panel suggests redirecting funds to boost military training, maintenance as well as research and development. The House Appropriations Committee has budgetary authority and passes appropriations bills together with the Senate. The bills approved by the Appropriations Committee regulate the various funding of the US government.
US House Appropriations Committee Seeks Cuts to Pentagon's Spending on Missiles - Reports

08:54 GMT 18.06.2023 (Updated: 08:57 GMT 18.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican lawmakers on the US House Committee on Appropriations proposed to trim over $2.5 billion earmarked for missile procurement, including munitions for Ukraine, under the Pentagon spending bill, media reports, citing a draft committee report.
Washington's weapons deliveries to Kiev forced military planners to reconsider munitions procurement schemes to be prepared for another conflict, the report said. This realization led the US Department of Defense to ask Congress to fund multi-year purchases of munitions instead of placing orders annually under the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.
"The Committee is particularly concerned the Department [of Defense] cannot provide realistic cost estimates and has proceeded with these multiyear procurement requests without a firm understanding of each program's unit cost and production capacity," the report said, as quoted by media.
The panel suggests redirecting funds to boost military training, maintenance as well as research and development.
The House Appropriations Committee has budgetary authority and passes appropriations bills together with the Senate. The bills approved by the Appropriations Committee regulate the various funding of the US government.
