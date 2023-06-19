https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/moldovas-defense-capability-projects-with-nato-triple-over-past-year-1111270385.html
Moldova's Defense Capability Projects With NATO Triple Over Past Year
Moldova's Defense Capability Projects With NATO Triple Over Past Year
Moldova's projects under a program to strengthen the country's defense capabilities with the expanded support of NATO have tripled over the past year from six to 18, the Moldovan Ambassador to Belgium Viorel Cibotaru said on Sunday.
2023-06-19T06:22+0000
2023-06-19T06:22+0000
2023-06-19T06:22+0000
military
nato
nato expansion
moldova
maia sandu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102206/77/1022067743_0:240:3946:2460_1920x0_80_0_0_7709e696a6d0f2a0ebbb1dbe0178582b.jpg
The ambassador also said that Moldova had asked for assistance related to the organization of the armed forces and the training of law enforcement agencies, adding that all projects were expected to be realized over the period from three to six months. In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the US newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality to be admitted to a military alliance. Sandu had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want a rapprochement with NATO. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/natos-largest-air-force-exercise-air-defender-23-starts-in-germany-1111087256.html
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102206/77/1022067743_174:0:3774:2700_1920x0_80_0_0_74f07c923e5ccd48dc5421b922269a92.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato expansion, nato, moldova militarism, defense spending
nato expansion, nato, moldova militarism, defense spending
Moldova's Defense Capability Projects With NATO Triple Over Past Year
KISHINEV (Sputnik) - Moldova's projects under a program to strengthen the country's defense capabilities with the expanded support of NATO have tripled over the past year from six to 18, the Moldovan Ambassador to Belgium Viorel Cibotaru said on Sunday.
"NATO asked Moldova to formulate assistance requests … After studying the list, NATO made a political decision, which included individual support, expanded support for Moldova. In May 2022, there were six projects on paper and three real projects, now we have 18 projects with NATO," Cibotaru said on air of the local broadcaster.
The ambassador also said that Moldova had asked for assistance related to the organization of the armed forces
and the training of law enforcement agencies, adding that all projects were expected to be realized over the period from three to six months.
In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the US newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality to be admitted to a military alliance. Sandu had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want a rapprochement with NATO
. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.