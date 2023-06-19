International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/russia-launches-missile-attack-on-storage-of-ukraines-foreign-made-equipment-1111295835.html
Russia Launches Missile Attack on Storage of Ukraine's Foreign-Made Equipment
Russia Launches Missile Attack on Storage of Ukraine's Foreign-Made Equipment
The Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the locations of storage of foreign-made equipment of the Ukrainian army in the night from Sunday to Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-06-19T12:49+0000
2023-06-19T12:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
high precision missiles
high-precision weaponry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_0:0:2177:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9959524ab7ad410f3edd8e5373e5a1.jpg
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons at locations where foreign-made military equipment is stored," the ministry said. The ministry added that all designated targets had been hit and the goal of the strike had been achieved.Russian forces also successfully repelled four attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, with the attacks being the most active part of Kiev's offensive actions.As a result of the hostilities, the Ukrainian army lost more than 340 military personnel, 10 pieces of equipment, including one Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer, as well as an ammunition depot in the Donetsk direction and over 100 troops, one tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as a foreign-made obstacle fighting vehicle in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.In the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces successfully repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the area of the village of Malaya Tokmachka over the past 24 hours."Two enemy attacks were repelled near the village of Malaya Tokmachka, Zaporozhye Region, during which two tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and two armored fighting vehicles were hit," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/russia-launched-group-strike-on-decision-making-center-of-ukraines-armed-forces-1111246789.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_169:0:1816:1235_1920x0_80_0_0_f821964dabd454901bea8c3e1c58aee8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, ukrainian cirisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign-made equipment
russian special military operation, ukrainian cirisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign-made equipment

Russia Launches Missile Attack on Storage of Ukraine's Foreign-Made Equipment

12:49 GMT 19.06.2023 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 19.06.2023)
© Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA Russian Navy ship launches missiles during a high-precision attack on Ukrainian military facilities in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A Russian Navy ship launches missiles during a high-precision attack on Ukrainian military facilities in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
© Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the locations of storage of foreign-made equipment of the Ukrainian army in the night from Sunday to Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons at locations where foreign-made military equipment is stored," the ministry said.
The ministry added that all designated targets had been hit and the goal of the strike had been achieved.
The launch of the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Launched Group Strike on Decision-Making Center of Ukraine's Armed Forces
17 June, 12:02 GMT
Russian forces also successfully repelled four attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, with the attacks being the most active part of Kiev's offensive actions.
"In the Donetsk direction, ... [Russian] troops successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the villages of Pervomaiskoye, Stepovoye and Staromykhailovka of the Donetsk People's Republic ... In the South Donetsk direction, .... three attacks of the consolidated units of Ukrainian armed forces were repelled during the past 24 hours," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
As a result of the hostilities, the Ukrainian army lost more than 340 military personnel, 10 pieces of equipment, including one Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer, as well as an ammunition depot in the Donetsk direction and over 100 troops, one tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as a foreign-made obstacle fighting vehicle in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
In the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces successfully repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the area of the village of Malaya Tokmachka over the past 24 hours.
"Two enemy attacks were repelled near the village of Malaya Tokmachka, Zaporozhye Region, during which two tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and two armored fighting vehicles were hit," the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала