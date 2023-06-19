https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/russia-launches-missile-attack-on-storage-of-ukraines-foreign-made-equipment-1111295835.html

Russia Launches Missile Attack on Storage of Ukraine's Foreign-Made Equipment

The Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the locations of storage of foreign-made equipment of the Ukrainian army in the night from Sunday to Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons at locations where foreign-made military equipment is stored," the ministry said. The ministry added that all designated targets had been hit and the goal of the strike had been achieved.Russian forces also successfully repelled four attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, with the attacks being the most active part of Kiev's offensive actions.As a result of the hostilities, the Ukrainian army lost more than 340 military personnel, 10 pieces of equipment, including one Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer, as well as an ammunition depot in the Donetsk direction and over 100 troops, one tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as a foreign-made obstacle fighting vehicle in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.In the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces successfully repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the area of the village of Malaya Tokmachka over the past 24 hours."Two enemy attacks were repelled near the village of Malaya Tokmachka, Zaporozhye Region, during which two tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and two armored fighting vehicles were hit," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/russia-launched-group-strike-on-decision-making-center-of-ukraines-armed-forces-1111246789.html

