https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/russia-launches-missile-attack-on-storage-of-ukraines-foreign-made-equipment-1111295835.html
Russia Launches Missile Attack on Storage of Ukraine's Foreign-Made Equipment
Russia Launches Missile Attack on Storage of Ukraine's Foreign-Made Equipment
The Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the locations of storage of foreign-made equipment of the Ukrainian army in the night from Sunday to Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-06-19T12:49+0000
2023-06-19T12:49+0000
2023-06-19T12:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
high precision missiles
high-precision weaponry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_0:0:2177:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9959524ab7ad410f3edd8e5373e5a1.jpg
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons at locations where foreign-made military equipment is stored," the ministry said. The ministry added that all designated targets had been hit and the goal of the strike had been achieved.Russian forces also successfully repelled four attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, with the attacks being the most active part of Kiev's offensive actions.As a result of the hostilities, the Ukrainian army lost more than 340 military personnel, 10 pieces of equipment, including one Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer, as well as an ammunition depot in the Donetsk direction and over 100 troops, one tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as a foreign-made obstacle fighting vehicle in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.In the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces successfully repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the area of the village of Malaya Tokmachka over the past 24 hours."Two enemy attacks were repelled near the village of Malaya Tokmachka, Zaporozhye Region, during which two tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and two armored fighting vehicles were hit," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/russia-launched-group-strike-on-decision-making-center-of-ukraines-armed-forces-1111246789.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_169:0:1816:1235_1920x0_80_0_0_f821964dabd454901bea8c3e1c58aee8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian cirisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign-made equipment
russian special military operation, ukrainian cirisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign-made equipment
Russia Launches Missile Attack on Storage of Ukraine's Foreign-Made Equipment
12:49 GMT 19.06.2023 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 19.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the locations of storage of foreign-made equipment of the Ukrainian army in the night from Sunday to Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons at locations where foreign-made military equipment
is stored," the ministry said.
The ministry added that all designated targets had been hit and the goal of the strike had been achieved.
Russian forces also successfully repelled four attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, with the attacks being the most active part of Kiev's offensive actions
.
"In the Donetsk direction, ... [Russian] troops successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the villages of Pervomaiskoye, Stepovoye and Staromykhailovka of the Donetsk People's Republic ... In the South Donetsk direction, .... three attacks of the consolidated units of Ukrainian armed forces were repelled during the past 24 hours," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
As a result of the hostilities, the Ukrainian army lost more than 340 military personnel, 10 pieces of equipment, including one Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer, as well as an ammunition depot in the Donetsk direction and over 100 troops, one tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as a foreign-made obstacle fighting vehicle in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
In the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces successfully repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the area of the village of Malaya Tokmachka over the past 24 hours.
"Two enemy attacks were repelled near the village of Malaya Tokmachka, Zaporozhye Region, during which two tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and two armored fighting vehicles were hit," the ministry said.