Stoltenberg and Scholz Hold Presser in Berlin
Apart from Scholz, Stoltenberg is expected to hold talks with German FM Annalena Baerbock and visit NATO air drills with Boris Pistorious, German Defense Minister.
2023-06-19T10:27+0000
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Berlin where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talk to press after their meeting.According to the preliminary information, the two politicians will share their opinion on the ongoing Ukrainian crisis and the prospects of NATO membership for the country. Kiev expects to be invited to join the bloc after the NATO summit in Vilnius, but reports indicate that NATO is reluctant to Ukrainian accession. Russian officials repeatedly stated that preventing Kiev from joining hostile military alliance is one of reasons behind the special military operation.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
During his trip to Germany, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to take part in a range of meetings. After holding talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he is expected to meet Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and visit NATO air drills accompanied by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
According to the preliminary information, the two politicians will share their opinion on the ongoing Ukrainian crisis
and the prospects of NATO membership for the country.
Kiev expects to be invited to join the bloc after the NATO summit in Vilnius, but reports indicate that NATO is reluctant to Ukrainian accession
. Russian officials repeatedly stated that preventing Kiev from joining hostile military alliance is one of reasons behind the special military operation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!