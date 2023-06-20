https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/act-of-desperation-possible-ukrainian-attack-on-crimea-could-rapidly-spin-out-of-control-1111334557.html

‘Act of Desperation’: Possible Ukrainian Attack on Crimea ‘Could Rapidly Spin Out of Control’

‘Act of Desperation’: Possible Ukrainian Attack on Crimea ‘Could Rapidly Spin Out of Control’

Sputnik spoke on Tuesday with two veterans of the US’ foreign policy apparatus about Shoigu’s report, why Kiev might resort to such actions, and what the Western response is likely to be.

2023-06-20T16:53+0000

2023-06-20T16:53+0000

2023-06-20T16:53+0000

analysis

crimea

larry johnson

earl rasmussen

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

storm shadow cruise missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094315873_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_a54a0c0a9376ba508be0d2daf18fc2bd.jpg

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu warned that Ukraine may attempt to use Western-supplied Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and longer-range HIMARS ground-based rockets to strike Russian facilities in Crimea.His warning came at a meeting of the collegium of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Tuesday.Sputnik spoke with two veterans of the US foreign policy apparatus about Shoigu’s report, why Kiev might resort to such actions, and what the Western response is likely to be. They said Western approval was implied by having helped Kiev plan its counteroffensive and that NATO powers are likely to dismiss Moscow's warnings as bluster, despite evidence to the contrary. In the end, such a strike will only make a full-blown Russia-NATO war more likely.‘Desperate’ Kiev Trying to ‘Provoke’ MoscowEarl Rasmussen, an international consultant and retired US Army lieutenant colonel, compared such a potential attack to other “actions of desperation” by Ukraine outside the scope of the conventional military conflict in Donbass.Rasmussen suggested a threat against Crimea would be aimed at “trying to instill fear of some type in the Russian population” and pressure Moscow to withdraw its forces.“But also obviously, it's for a public relations perspective as well. I think they're trying to demonstrate some type of success or positive - from their perspective positive - prior to the NATO meetings coming up in a couple of weeks,” he noted.Meanwhile, Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer and former US State Department official, similarly described Ukraine’s position as “a situation of great desperation” and characterized such a potentially audacious strike as an attempt to bring NATO into the conflict directly.NATO’s Approval Implied by SuppliesRasmussen said that the United States would “not openly” approve of Ukraine using Western weaponry to attack Crimea, but noted that its “tacit approval” was implied by Washington’s position that Crimea is still a part of Ukraine and that the 2014 declaration of independence and subsequent referendum on being rejoined to the Russian Federation were not legitimate.He further noted that Ukraine “will need to get closer to hit Crimea directly. Perhaps through two defense lines. [It is] doubtful they will be able to but [they] may try.”Rasmussen likewise noted that the West should have realized by now that “both Russia and China do not bluff” and that Moscow will follow through on its threat to strike decision-making centers in Ukraine in the event of a Storm Shadow or HIMARS missile strike outside the special operation zone.“They may be cautious and they're not completely destructive like the NATO countries are when they go into countries unprovoked, like Libya, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Serbia, and Iraq, but they are deliberate. And so they should take caution that, yes, those decision-making centers” will be hit, he said.‘Rapidly Spin Out of Control’“It's interesting that Shoigu said ‘in Ukraine’. So he's trying to limit, I think, Putin and Shoigu are trying to not to escalate this to a direct NATO confrontation, but I’ll tell you, the NATO countries do seem to be almost trying to provoke that type of an action, indirectly, so they can say that they didn't do it. So I think decision-making centers inside Ukraine are fair game and if they're not realizing this and understanding what this is going to do, I don't know what world they're living in,” Rasmussen said.Rasmussen noted that US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland “admitted” in congressional testimony that the US has been actively assisting Ukraine in planning the counteroffensive for several months. That, however, doesn’t mean that Russia would strike a NATO country, although it is “definitely an escalation.”“I think primarily the UK and the US are the ones driving this. There's disagreement, I think, within several members on the NATO side and caution. So I don't think they've got full support in the background. But right now they don't need that. They can continue to have Ukraine as the sacrificial lamb, as a proxy there,” Rasmussen said.For his part, Johnson warned that the risk of escalation is “very severe.”Johnson predicted Ukraine’s Western sponsors would ignore Shoigu’s words and “dismiss it as more bombast from Russia.”“They've been using these missiles all along anyway. They've been trying to target Crimea all along over the past at least six-seven months. And I know that Russia's air defense has been effective in defeating the attempted launches,” Johnson said, adding that “this may indicate that Shoigu has some intelligence indicating that Ukraine is planning to do something that it has not done in the past.”“And then [came] the ensuing civil war in the Donbass and the continued attacks on civilians that were tolerated and not condemned by the West,” the former State Department official explained. “And then on top of that, with the actions that the United States in particular has taken by deploying its troops to Romania and Poland and deploying missile batteries that could potentially carry nuclear weapons.”“I think, if Russia was doing those kinds of things to the United States on the borders of the United States, let's say in Mexico and Canada, the United States would view it as an act of war. So I think Russia's reactions are entirely understandable,” he pointed out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/why-cant-western-weapons-save-day-for-ukraines-counteroffensive-1111121503.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/kiev-politically-pushed-by-nato-to-launch-counteroffensive-despite-being-unprepared-1111302819.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/russian-air-defense-intercepted-grom-missile-10-himars-and-2-storm-shadow-lrm-1110606136.html

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

himars; storm shadow; crimea; shoigu; ukraine; russia