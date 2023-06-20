International
Beijing Welcomes Expansion of BRICS
Beijing Welcomes Expansion of BRICS
China welcomes more countries joining BRICS, because the bloc is committed to strengthening the representation and voice of emerging and developing countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday, a day after Bangladesh confirmed that it had applied for membership.
"China is committed to advancing the expansion process. We welcome as many like-minded partners as possible to join the BRICS family as soon as possible," Ning said at a briefing, commenting on Bangladesh's application. She said that the expansion of the bloc is a political consensus of the five BRICS countries. "The BRICS countries are an important platform for cooperation between emerging and developing countries. They have always been committed to defending multipolarity, actively promoting global governance reform, and strengthening the representation and voice of emerging and developing countries," Ning added. On Monday, Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen confirmed that his country had officially applied to join the BRICS bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Beijing Welcomes Expansion of BRICS

© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China welcomes more countries joining BRICS, because the bloc is committed to strengthening the representation and voice of emerging and developing countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday, a day after Bangladesh confirmed that it had applied for membership.
"China is committed to advancing the expansion process. We welcome as many like-minded partners as possible to join the BRICS family as soon as possible," Ning said at a briefing, commenting on Bangladesh's application.
She said that the expansion of the bloc is a political consensus of the five BRICS countries.
"The BRICS countries are an important platform for cooperation between emerging and developing countries. They have always been committed to defending multipolarity, actively promoting global governance reform, and strengthening the representation and voice of emerging and developing countries," Ning added.
On Monday, Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen confirmed that his country had officially applied to join the BRICS bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
