Chinese, German Foreign Ministers Agree to Maintain Contacts on Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, agreed to maintain contacts on the Ukrainian crisis during a phone call, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Qin told his German counterpart that the foreign ministries of the two countries would continue to play a coordinating role in the bilateral relations, deepen the dialogue on all levels and strengthen coordination in international and regional issues, the statement added. On Sunday, China's Premier Li Qiang started his first foreign visit since he had been elected the head of the government. From June 18-23, Li will visit visit Germany and France at the invitation of these countries. China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the visits to Germany and France immediately after Li took office demonstrate the importance of relations China has with these two countries.

