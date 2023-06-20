https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/deputy-governor-of-russian-central-bank-supports-opening-representations-abroad-1111326656.html
Deputy Governor of Russian Central Bank Supports Opening Representations Abroad
First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin said on Tuesday he supports the idea for the regulator to open its own representative offices in the largest partner countries.
"In principle, I support the idea of having Central Bank representative offices in the largest partner countries," he told reporters. Chistyukhin noted that a continuous dialogue with foreign regulators can only be maintained if there are people on the ground who know local specifics, speak the language, and are ready to promptly discuss various issues, including confidential. The COVID-19-related restrictions showed that occasional business trips cannot serve as a viable alternative to permanent representation, he added. In 2017, the Russian Central Bank opened its first representative office in Beijing.
Deputy Governor of Russian Central Bank Supports Opening Representations Abroad
12:19 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 12:25 GMT 20.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin said on Tuesday he supports the idea for the regulator to open its own representative offices in the largest partner countries.
"In principle, I support the idea of having Central Bank representative offices in the largest partner countries," he told reporters.
Chistyukhin noted that a continuous dialogue with foreign regulators
can only be maintained if there are people on the ground who know local specifics, speak the language, and are ready to promptly discuss various issues, including confidential.
The COVID-19-related restrictions showed that occasional business trips cannot serve as a viable alternative to permanent representation, he added.
In 2017, the Russian Central Bank
opened its first representative office in Beijing.