International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/deputy-governor-of-russian-central-bank-supports-opening-representations-abroad-1111326656.html
Deputy Governor of Russian Central Bank Supports Opening Representations Abroad
Deputy Governor of Russian Central Bank Supports Opening Representations Abroad
First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin said on Tuesday he supports the idea for the regulator to open its own representative offices in the largest partner countries.
2023-06-20T12:19+0000
2023-06-20T12:25+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
russian central bank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_87dd837c94bec3d148b30b0ec6cd3583.jpg
"In principle, I support the idea of having Central Bank representative offices in the largest partner countries," he told reporters. Chistyukhin noted that a continuous dialogue with foreign regulators can only be maintained if there are people on the ground who know local specifics, speak the language, and are ready to promptly discuss various issues, including confidential. The COVID-19-related restrictions showed that occasional business trips cannot serve as a viable alternative to permanent representation, he added. In 2017, the Russian Central Bank opened its first representative office in Beijing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/antonov-emerging-economies-to-turn-backs-on-washington-due-to-sanctions-harm-1110474980.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:0:2273:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_d32dc1e19ce5d931f6fe17c7fce6d14f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, central bank, representative office central bank
russian economy under sanctions, central bank, representative office central bank

Deputy Governor of Russian Central Bank Supports Opening Representations Abroad

12:19 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 12:25 GMT 20.06.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ALEXANDER NEMENOVA Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of St. Basil cathedral in central Moscow
A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of St. Basil cathedral in central Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin said on Tuesday he supports the idea for the regulator to open its own representative offices in the largest partner countries.
"In principle, I support the idea of having Central Bank representative offices in the largest partner countries," he told reporters.
Chistyukhin noted that a continuous dialogue with foreign regulators can only be maintained if there are people on the ground who know local specifics, speak the language, and are ready to promptly discuss various issues, including confidential.
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2023
World
Russian Envoy to US: Emerging Economies to Turn Backs on Washington Due to Sanctions’ Harm
20 May, 02:56 GMT
The COVID-19-related restrictions showed that occasional business trips cannot serve as a viable alternative to permanent representation, he added.
In 2017, the Russian Central Bank opened its first representative office in Beijing.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала