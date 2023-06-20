https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/indian-prime-minister-says-his-visit-to-us-will-strengthen-bilateral-ties-1111314299.html

Indian Prime Minister Says His Visit to US Will Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his first official visit to the United States, which he starts on Tuesday, would strengthen the relations between the two countries.

"I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," the Indian prime minister said in a statement. India and the US are cooperating in multiple sectors, including science, technology, education, health, defense and security, Modi said, adding that his discussions with US President Joseph Biden and other top-ranking US officials will contribute to consolidation of the cooperation between the two countries, in bilateral format, as well as on multilateral forums. Modi’s US trip will begin in New York, where he will lead International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. He will fly to Washington DC on June 22 for a meeting with President Joe Biden and will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner the same evening.Modi will also address the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional leaders. The following day, the Indian prime minister will attend a luncheon hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Apart from official engagements, Modi is expected to have several meetings with chief executives of leading companies.

