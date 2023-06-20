https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russian-lieutenants-crew-fights-off-three-ukrainian-tanks-single-handed-1111313450.html
Russian Lieutenant's Crew Fights Off Three Ukrainian Tanks Single-Handed
The tank crew under command of senior lieutenant codenamed “Groom” successfully confronted three Ukrainian tanks during the storming of an enemy stronghold in the Krasny Liman direction. The officer was awarded the Order of Courage, announced Russia's Defense Ministry.
Moscow's Ministry of Defense has stressed that Russian tanks are highly efficient on the battlefield, regularly destroying enemy armored vehicles and suppressing strongholds.During one battle, senior lieutenant “Groom” was injured, yet considered this to be no excuse to stop and press on. As a result, his tank crew took captive Ukrainian militants abandoned by their commanders. According to the lieutenant, he was ready to fight from the very beginning of the special operation, since he well realized that he would protect children and elder ones from aggression.His tank unit specializes in offensive actions and already managed to destroy five Ukrainian tanks in total. In that particular battle, his tank confronted three Ukrainian machines and managed to destroy one, while the rest fled from the battlefield, allowing Russian troops to seize the stronghold.
Moscow's Ministry of Defense has stressed that Russian tanks are highly efficient on the battlefield, regularly destroying enemy armored vehicles
and suppressing strongholds.
During one battle, senior lieutenant “Groom” was injured, yet considered this to be no excuse to stop and press on. As a result, his tank crew took captive Ukrainian militants abandoned by their commanders.
According to the lieutenant, he was ready to fight from the very beginning of the special operation, since he well realized that he would protect children and elder ones from aggression.
His tank unit specializes in offensive actions and already managed to destroy five Ukrainian tanks
in total. In that particular battle, his tank confronted three Ukrainian machines and managed to destroy one, while the rest fled from the battlefield, allowing Russian troops to seize the stronghold.
According to “Groom”, speed is the key to victory in tank battle: "You need to detect and attack the enemy vehicle before he detects and attacks you. If you managed to hit it first, hostile tank crew will likely be contused and disoriented and all you need to do is to keep firing until the machine burns. We have everything for this — thermal imagers, guided missiles."