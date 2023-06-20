International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Holds Presser After CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Envoy Says German ‘Leopards’ to Join 'Endangered Species' After Destruction by Russia
Envoy Says German ‘Leopards’ to Join 'Endangered Species' After Destruction by Russia
German tanks Leopard that are being used by Ukrainian forces during their counteroffensive operation against Russia are being destroyed by Russian troops and should soon be included in "the Red Data Book," Russian Envoy in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday, referring to the Russian list of endangered species.
2023-06-20T11:14+0000
2023-06-20T11:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
Commenting the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the diplomat stated that the Russian military command calculated every step and took into account every possible development. The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River was damaged in early June. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow stated that Kiev is responsible for the destruction.
11:14 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 20.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Leopard tanks, used by Ukrainian forces during their counteroffensive operation against Russia, are being wiped out by Russian troops and should soon be included on the 'Red List', Russian Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday, referring to Russia's list of endangered species.

"I hope that their trick with the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and offensive operations in Kherson and Zaporozhye will fail. It will soon be proposed to include German Leopards in the Red Data Book, since they are being destroyed by Russians," Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, told a Russian broadcaster.

Commenting the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the diplomat stated that the Russian military command calculated every step and took into account every possible development.
"We spoke about the possibility of an explosion at Kakhovka as early as a year ago and withdrew our forces from Kherson at the right moment. It is clear that our leadership foresees and knows everything," the envoy added.
The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River was damaged in early June. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow stated that Kiev is responsible for the destruction.
