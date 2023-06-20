https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russian-envoy-says-leopard-tanks-will-soon-be-in-red-list-after-destruction-by-russia-1111325060.html

Envoy Says German ‘Leopards’ to Join 'Endangered Species' After Destruction by Russia

German tanks Leopard that are being used by Ukrainian forces during their counteroffensive operation against Russia are being destroyed by Russian troops and should soon be included in "the Red Data Book," Russian Envoy in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday, referring to the Russian list of endangered species.

Commenting the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the diplomat stated that the Russian military command calculated every step and took into account every possible development. The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River was damaged in early June. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow stated that Kiev is responsible for the destruction.

