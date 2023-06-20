https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russian-envoy-says-leopard-tanks-will-soon-be-in-red-list-after-destruction-by-russia-1111325060.html
Envoy Says German ‘Leopards’ to Join 'Endangered Species' After Destruction by Russia
Envoy Says German ‘Leopards’ to Join 'Endangered Species' After Destruction by Russia
German tanks Leopard that are being used by Ukrainian forces during their counteroffensive operation against Russia are being destroyed by Russian troops and should soon be included in "the Red Data Book," Russian Envoy in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday, referring to the Russian list of endangered species.
2023-06-20T11:14+0000
2023-06-20T11:14+0000
2023-06-20T11:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102606/43/1026064303_0:235:2297:1527_1920x0_80_0_0_f8cf473e480b63ce00ab97bb1e8796d0.jpg
Commenting the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the diplomat stated that the Russian military command calculated every step and took into account every possible development. The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River was damaged in early June. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow stated that Kiev is responsible for the destruction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/why-cant-western-weapons-save-day-for-ukraines-counteroffensive-1111121503.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/kakhovka-dam-attack-lines-up-with-wests-scorched-earth-scenario-for-ukraine-1110988270.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102606/43/1026064303_0:20:2297:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_05d4bac77e1603e4dc4ce90533b9ec4b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, special op, leopard tanks, leopards in ukraine
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, special op, leopard tanks, leopards in ukraine
Envoy Says German ‘Leopards’ to Join 'Endangered Species' After Destruction by Russia
11:14 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 20.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Leopard tanks, used by Ukrainian forces during their counteroffensive operation against Russia, are being wiped out by Russian troops and should soon be included on the 'Red List', Russian Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday, referring to Russia's list of endangered species.
"I hope that their trick with the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and offensive operations in Kherson and Zaporozhye will fail. It will soon be proposed to include German Leopards in the Red Data Book, since they are being destroyed by Russians," Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, told a Russian broadcaster.
Commenting the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the diplomat stated that the Russian military command calculated every step and took into account every possible development.
"We spoke about the possibility of an explosion at Kakhovka as early as a year ago and withdrew our forces from Kherson at the right moment. It is clear that our leadership foresees and knows everything," the envoy added.
The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River was damaged in early June. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank
of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow stated that Kiev is responsible for the destruction.