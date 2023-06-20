https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russias-economic-activity-approaching-levels-of-late-2021---central-bank-head-1111334309.html
Russia's Economic Activity Approaching Levels of Late 2021 - Central Bank Head
Russia's Economic Activity Approaching Levels of Late 2021 - Central Bank Head
The Russian economy is very close to recovering to the level of activity it had at the end of 2021, Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.
"Our economy is now very close to returning to the level of economic activity it had at the end of 2021. 'Recover to its potential,' as we say," Nabiullina told a congress of financial literacy volunteers. Russia's gross domestic product per capita reached $15,440 last year, edging closer to an all-time high of $15,930 registered in 2013, according to International Monetary Fund data analyzed by Sputnik. Earlier in May, data from the World Bank and statistical services analyzed by Sputnik showed that Russia returned to the top ten largest economies last year for the first time since 2014. Nabiullina said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russian GDP growth in 2023 will be in the upper half of the forecast range of 0.5% to 2%. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the same event that Russia' GDP grew by 3.3% in April.
Russia's Economic Activity Approaching Levels of Late 2021 - Central Bank Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian economy is very close to recovering to the level of activity it had at the end of 2021, Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.
"Our economy is now very close to returning to the level of economic activity it had at the end of 2021. 'Recover to its potential,' as we say," Nabiullina told a congress of financial literacy volunteers.
Russia's gross domestic product per capita
reached $15,440 last year, edging closer to an all-time high of $15,930 registered in 2013, according to International Monetary Fund data analyzed by Sputnik.
Earlier in May, data from the World Bank and statistical services analyzed by Sputnik showed that Russia returned to the top ten largest economies last year
for the first time since 2014.
Nabiullina said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
that Russian GDP growth in 2023 will be in the upper half of the forecast range of 0.5% to 2%. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the same event that Russia' GDP grew by 3.3% in April.