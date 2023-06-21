https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/moldova-does-not-have-enough-money-to-meet-all-demands-of-farmers---prime-minister-1111361049.html

Moldova Does Not Have Enough Money to Meet All Demands of Farmers - Prime Minister

Moldova Does Not Have Enough Money to Meet All Demands of Farmers - Prime Minister

Moldova's government does not have the necessary financial resources to fulfill all the demands of farmers, but some requests of agricultural producers are already being implemented, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

2023-06-21T11:07+0000

2023-06-21T11:07+0000

2023-06-21T11:07+0000

world

moldova

ukraine

farmers

agriculture

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_0:158:3358:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b711b819045eec1a5e92c78adc9284a.jpg

Moldova's government does not have the necessary financial resources to fulfill all the demands of farmers, but some requests of agricultural producers are already being implemented, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said. "The government understands the difficulties in the agricultural sector and is seeking solutions, including with European partners, to be together with the farmers. I discussed this on the square with representatives of the Power of Farmers association," the prime minister said on Facebook*.He said the association is demanding too much from the government now. He said the government helps farmers with specific measures, for example subsidies, taking into account their requests. The protesters demand that the government suspend or limit grain imports from Ukraine, provide compensation for Moldovan grain producers - about 3,000 lei per hectare ($170), and also ask to pay off last year's subsidy arrears and refund VAT for fuel. In 2022, Moldovan farmers also held protests, took tractors to highways to draw attention to their problems: drought, rising fuel prices, higher prices for fertilizers and pesticides, problems with crop export routes.*Facebook and its parent company Meta is outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/moldovas-farmers-stand-ready-to-declare-indefinite-protest-starting-june-7-1110430472.html

moldova

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

demands of farmers, necessary financial resources, agricultural producers