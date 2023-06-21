https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/pentagon-magically-finds-extra-6bn-of-arms-for-ukraine-in-accounting-error-1111358790.html

Pentagon Magically Finds Extra $6Bn of Arms for Ukraine in 'Accounting Error'

Pentagon Magically Finds Extra $6Bn of Arms for Ukraine in 'Accounting Error'

Russia says the success of its military operation in Ukraine can be measured by Kiev's reliance on Western-supplied arms. But opposition is stirring in Washington to the Biden administration's blank-cheque policy for Kiev.

2023-06-21T13:45+0000

2023-06-21T13:45+0000

2023-06-21T13:45+0000

us

ukraine

pentagon

us department of defense (dod)

joe biden

kiev

russia

nato

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109759783_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c1a071c8cd151713879e3ce8374f44e.jpg

The US Department of Defense (DoD) says it has have found $6.2 billion in unspent budget allocation for more arms to stoke the Ukraine conflict.The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that it had revised up the figure — previously reported to be around $3 billion — for the "valuation errors," conveniently allowing it to send more arms from its stocks to prop up the Kiev regime.The DoD argued it should have written-down the value of equipment in the same way businesses do with fixed assets such as company cars, rather than using the price taxpayers would have to pay to replace items like tanks and artillery at today's prices.The new figures break down into $2.6 billion for the 2022 fiscal year, which ended on September 30 last year, and $3.6 billion for the nine months since.Singh said the difference from the "misvaluation" was “just going to go back into the pot of money that we have allocated” to arm Ukraine. She referred to the new figures as the "final calculation."The list of US military equipment sent or pledged to Ukraine so far includes 31 M1 Abrams tanks, 124 M2 Bradley turreted infantry fighting vehicles, 300 M113 and 100 Stryker armoured personnel carriers, roughly 3,000 lightly-armoured vehicles, 142 M777 howitzers, 18 M109 Paladin self-propelled guns, 38 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,700 Stinger shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles, more than 14,000 anti-tank missiles and around 3 million artillery shells.Much of those arms and ammunition have already been expended or destroyed in a series of costly Ukrainian operations. But large quantities of Western-supplied arms have also gone missing, with some truing up on the black market.The Pentagon admitted in August 2022 that Ukrainian officials were not keeping effective track of the plethora of military aid it received from NATO member states and kept only paper records of deliveries.The same month, a national US news network posted and then quickly took down a documentary which reported that up to a third of arms supplied by the West never reached the front. And on Monday, major US newspaper reported that hundreds of millions spent by Ukraine on imported arms could not be accounted for. The Kiev regime claimed it had received faulty equipment, which Western suppliers insisted was in working order before it was shipped.US President Joe Biden's administration is facing growing opposition in Congress to further arms shipments.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/kiev-regime-reportedly-cant-account-for-hundreds-of-millions-in-weapons-1111308886.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

russia's special military operation (smo) in ukraine, western arms supplies to the kiev regime, are us and nato weapons sent to ukraine ending up on the black market?