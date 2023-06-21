https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/tucker-carlson-believes-hunter-biden-foreign-agent-selling-access-to-joe-biden-for-years-1111352228.html

Tucker Carlson Believes Hunter Biden Foreign Agent Selling Access to Joe Biden for Years

Tucker Carlson Believes Hunter Biden Foreign Agent Selling Access to Joe Biden for Years

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was a foreign agent who had been selling access to his father and other American lawmakers for years to Ukraine, and the FBI was aware of that fact, but he was never charged and never will be.

2023-06-21T05:40+0000

2023-06-21T05:40+0000

2023-06-21T05:40+0000

americas

hunter biden

tucker carlson

joe biden

washington

fbi

us justice department

foreign agents registration act (fara)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100286915_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_808e1e47320723bf00c36858f62ed5ef.jpg

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was a foreign agent who had been selling access to his father and other American lawmakers for years to Ukraine, and the FBI was aware of that fact, but he was never charged and never will be. "If it was a fair system, Hunter Biden would be first on the list of those next to be charged with FARA [the Foreign Agents Registration Act] violations. In fact, many of them. Hunter Biden was a foreign agent - he never registered as one. But for years, that's exactly what he was - he sold access to his father and other lawmakers to the Ukrainians and the countries throughout the world. There's no debate about that. The FBI has known about it for years. For years, they've had possession of Hunter Biden's laptop. But they didn't charge him for it today. They never will," Carlson said in the fifth episode of his independent Twitter show. The ex-host recalled that if anyone acting as a foreign agent in Washington, they are required to register with the government, but added that "for decades pretty much nobody in Washington did register under FARA, and precisely no one was ever prosecuted for that." However, Carlson said the Department of Justice "began sending people to prison on FARA violations" several years ago. The former host also believes that "the concerns and the demands, let's say, of the Ukrainian government are far more important than the needs of the American voters," adding that "the only point of enforcing FARA after decades of ignoring it is to harass and imprison high-profile political opponents."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/slap-on-the-wrist-gop-outraged-over-sweetheart-deal-handed-to-hunter-biden-1111346950.html

americas

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hunter biden, foreign agent, joe biden, selling access to his father, fbi