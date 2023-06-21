https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/ukrainian-tank-crews-feign-breakdowns-to-avoid-combat-1111358862.html

Ukrainian Tank Crews Feign Breakdowns to Avoid Combat

Ukrainian tank crews taking part in the counterattack near Zaporozhye are simulating breakdowns of their combat vehicles out of fear of fighting with the Russian army, representatives of the Leopard 2 tank crew stationed near the fighting told German media.

Ukrainian tank crews taking part in the counter offensive near Zaporozhye are feigning breakdowns of their combat vehicles out of fear of fighting the Russian Army, Leopard 2 tank crew members stationed near the fighting told German media.A 22-year-old loader reported that there are soldiers who refuse to take part in attacks. Some of them imitate tank damage just to avoid going into battle.According to media reports, none of the three Leopard 2 crew members interviewed by the newspaper condemn such decisions, because if a Russian shell hits the turret of the vehicle, "then you will become a pile of ashes." During the first days of Ukraine's counter offensive, three Leopard tanks ran over mines that Russian troops had "laid almost everywhere." One of the German tanks was unrecoverable, the second was immobilized, and the third could not be reached because of the large number of mines. According to the Ukrainian soldiers, they all received training in Germany from mid-February to the end of March before taking part in the hostilities.

