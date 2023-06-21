https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/ukrainian-tank-crews-feign-breakdowns-to-avoid-combat-1111358862.html
Ukrainian Tank Crews Feign Breakdowns to Avoid Combat
Ukrainian Tank Crews Feign Breakdowns to Avoid Combat
Ukrainian tank crews taking part in the counterattack near Zaporozhye are simulating breakdowns of their combat vehicles out of fear of fighting with the Russian army, representatives of the Leopard 2 tank crew stationed near the fighting told German media.
2023-06-21T10:45+0000
2023-06-21T10:45+0000
2023-06-21T10:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
leopard 2
zaporozhye
russia
tanks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108901855_0:235:2000:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_af1fd0c723037a51e637f5fcad53af3b.jpg
Ukrainian tank crews taking part in the counter offensive near Zaporozhye are feigning breakdowns of their combat vehicles out of fear of fighting the Russian Army, Leopard 2 tank crew members stationed near the fighting told German media.A 22-year-old loader reported that there are soldiers who refuse to take part in attacks. Some of them imitate tank damage just to avoid going into battle.According to media reports, none of the three Leopard 2 crew members interviewed by the newspaper condemn such decisions, because if a Russian shell hits the turret of the vehicle, "then you will become a pile of ashes." During the first days of Ukraine's counter offensive, three Leopard tanks ran over mines that Russian troops had "laid almost everywhere." One of the German tanks was unrecoverable, the second was immobilized, and the third could not be reached because of the large number of mines. According to the Ukrainian soldiers, they all received training in Germany from mid-February to the end of March before taking part in the hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/ceo-confirms-rheinmetall-unable-to-supply-leopard-tanks-to-ukraine-in-2023-1111189892.html
ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108901855_0:48:2000:1548_1920x0_80_0_0_54b51a1d6291463cb68468cc954d3bb4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian tank crews, simulating breakdowns, russian army, leopard 2 tank crew
ukrainian tank crews, simulating breakdowns, russian army, leopard 2 tank crew
Ukrainian Tank Crews Feign Breakdowns to Avoid Combat
10:45 GMT 21.06.2023 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 21.06.2023)
Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.
Ukrainian tank crews taking part in the counter offensive near Zaporozhye are feigning breakdowns of their combat vehicles out of fear of fighting the Russian Army, Leopard 2 tank crew members stationed near the fighting told German media.
A 22-year-old loader reported that there are soldiers who refuse to take part in attacks. Some of them imitate tank damage just to avoid going into battle.
According to media reports, none of the three Leopard 2 crew
members interviewed by the newspaper condemn such decisions, because if a Russian shell hits the turret of the vehicle, "then you will become a pile of ashes."
During the first days of Ukraine's counter offensive, three Leopard tanks ran over mines that Russian troops had "laid almost everywhere." One of the German tanks was unrecoverable, the second was immobilized, and the third could not be reached because of the large number of mines.
According to the Ukrainian soldiers, they all received training in Germany from mid-February to the end of March before taking part in the hostilities.